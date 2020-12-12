Of UK’s point guard play, Calipari likes ‘seeing the ball in his hands’

Kentucky’s Terrence Clarke, center, passed the ball as Notre Dame’s Nikola Djogo (13) and Dane Goodwin (23) defended during Saturday’s game in Rupp Arena. aslitz@herald-leader.com

After Notre Dame handed Kentucky its fourth loss in five games, John Calipari cited the second-half comeback and Terrence Clarke’s play at point guard as positives.

“I like having the ball in his hands,” Calipari said.

Freshman Devin Askew started at point guard in the first four games. Transfer Davion Mintz started against Notre Dame.

After the game, Calipari lamented how the pair declined to shoot “seven wide-open shots.” Mintz’s 3-for-9 shooting included missing all five shots from three-point range. Askew took two shots and made one.

Clarke made six of 13 shots (two of four from three-point range).

Said Calipari to reporters in the postgame news conference: “Weren’t you more comfortable with him having the ball in his hands?”

Olivier Sarr cited Clarke’s size and ability to get in the lane.

“It opens up a lot of things, a lot of options,” Sarr said. “He can pass the ball. He’s got great vision.”

Calipari was not completely pleased. He pointed out Clarke’s poor reaction to a turnover late in the game.

“(Clarke) ran back, head back like he was mad at himself,” the UK coach said. “And his guy went and shot a layup.

“You can’t win then! It’s not about you turning it over. It’s about us winning. If you turn it over, get it back at the other end. They don’t know that.”

Fans

Attendance was announced as 3,075, which is the 15-percent-of-capacity cap for Rupp Arena dictated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Calipari credited the fans who attended the game for helping Kentucky’s second-half comeback.

“The fans were great today …,” he said. “Let me thank the 3,000 … and the cardboard cutouts and everybody. They were great. They gave us a lift.”

Threes

Kentucky came into Saturday ranked 300th nationally with an average of 4.2 three-point baskets per game. The shooting accuracy of 25.4 percent ranked 284th.

Against Notre Dame, Kentucky made five of 23 shots from beyond the arc. That actually raised the average of makes per game to 4.4 It lowered the shooting accuracy to 24.4 percent.

Brandon Boston made two of eight to bring his season’s total to five of 26. Davion Mintz missed his five attempts, which made him 5-for-22 on the season from three-point range.

“We’ve just got to keep working on it,” said Jacob Toppin, who missed his two attempts. “They’re going to fall. It’s just repetition (by) getting in the gym and shooting.

“I believe if we shoot more shots at game speed, we’ll have a better percentage.”

Irish history

Notre Dame defeated Kentucky in Lexington for the first time. Earlier in his career, Mike Brey became the first Notre Dame coach to win at Duke and at North Carolina.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” he said. “We talked about growing up and getting one of these. … To hold the run off and play rough defensively to escape, I’m really proud of our guys. And I think it’s something to build on.”

Travel plans

Notre Dame flew to Lexington on Friday. It was the team’s first flight during the coronavirus pandemic. The Irish rode a bus 158 miles for its season-opening game at Michigan State.

After consulting with Notre Dame’s football program, Brey made shortening the hotel stay a priority.

“No family can meet you,” he said of the players. “We used to meet the families in the hotel the night before. … None of that. Go to your room. Wake up and get to the arena.”

Upon landing in Lexington, Notre Dame went immediately to Rupp Arena for a shootaround and short practice.

“This is new territory for us,” Brey said earlier in the week. “It’s our first fly game.”

First of three

Saturday marked the first of a new three-game series between Kentucky and Notre Dame.

The contract calls for Kentucky to play Notre Dame at a neutral site next season, then a third game will be played in South Bend, Ind., in 2021-22.

Earlier in the week, Brey lamented the relative lack of fans for this season’s game.

“The atmosphere there is classic,” he said of Rupp Arena. “Certainly, it won’t be that. But I love we’re going to do the series.

“We’re going to try to get to the Garden (Madison Square Garden in New York) — but there’s nothing definite on that — next year.”

History

At halftime, Notre Dame led 48-26. That marked the largest halftime deficit in a home game in Kentucky basketball history.

It was also UK’s largest halftime deficit anywhere since trailing 41-11 at Vanderbilt on Feb. 12, 2008. Kentucky lost that game 93-52.