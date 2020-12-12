UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 64-63 loss to Notre Dame
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Notre Dame in Rupp Arena on Saturday. Kentucky was defeated by the Fighting Irish, 64-63.
Next up for Kentucky (1-4 overall, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) is a matchup with UCLA (5-1) in the CBS Sports Classic next Saturday in Cleveland.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Olivier Sarr, 22
Rebounds: Olivier Sarr, 7
Assists: Davion Mintz, 4
Steals: Brandon Boston, 3
Blocks: Olivier Sarr, 3
Turnovers: Terrence Clarke, 4
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Click here to view the SEC standings.
Click here to view UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.
Next game
Kentucky vs. UCLA
What: CBS Sports Classic
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland
TV: CBS-27
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 1-4, UCLA 5-1
Series: Kentucky leads 8-7.
Last meeting: UCLA won 83-75 on Dec. 23, 2017, at the CBS Sports Classic in New Orleans.
Comments