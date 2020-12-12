Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 64-63 loss to Notre Dame

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Notre Dame in Rupp Arena on Saturday. Kentucky was defeated by the Fighting Irish, 64-63.

Next up for Kentucky (1-4 overall, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) is a matchup with UCLA (5-1) in the CBS Sports Classic next Saturday in Cleveland.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Olivier Sarr, 22

Rebounds: Olivier Sarr, 7

Assists: Davion Mintz, 4

Steals: Brandon Boston, 3

Blocks: Olivier Sarr, 3

Turnovers: Terrence Clarke, 4

Next game

Kentucky vs. UCLA

What: CBS Sports Classic

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 1-4, UCLA 5-1

Series: Kentucky leads 8-7.

Last meeting: UCLA won 83-75 on Dec. 23, 2017, at the CBS Sports Classic in New Orleans.