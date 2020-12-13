Father-versus-son basketball matchups can be ‘a double-edged sword’

The opposing point guard had gotten off to a good start. Then-Kentucky coach Tubby Smith called timeout. More than 20 years later, he clearly remembered his instruction.

“I said, ‘Look fellas, I know he’s my son. But I want him shut down. You understand? He better not score again,’” Smith recalled telling his Wildcats. “It gets to the point you go, ‘Whoa, whoa. You guys are letting him (score).’

“So it’s really a double-edged sword.”

That’s how Smith recalled the father-versus-son dynamic he experienced when his eldest son, G.G. Smith, played for Georgia against Kentucky four times in the late 1990s.

UK expected to get another episode of basketball’s version of “Family Feud” this season when John Calipari scheduled a game against Detroit Mercy. Brad Calipari plays for the Titans. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the game has been postponed twice: originally set for Nov. 27, then rescheduled unsuccessfully for Tuesday.

With Detroit Mercy starting conference play next weekend, it does not seem a sure thing the teams will play this season. John Calipari said Friday that he had not spoken to Detroit Mercy Coach Mike Davis about rescheduling the game again.

During a preseason phone call, the younger Calipari said he was excited about competing against his father. “It’s going to be great to play against the old man,” he said, having obviously inherited his father’s playful sense of humor. The “old man” said Friday that he scheduled the game for that purpose.

The Smiths might suggest they be careful about what they wish for. Although Kentucky won all four times, Tubby Smith did not remember those games against his son fondly.

“I dreaded it … ,” he said. “It’s unnerving. You get butterflies because you want him to do well. You want him to have a great game. You want his team to play well. But you want to win.”

G.G. Smith, who is now the associate head coach on his father’s staff at High Point, also remembered the games as stressful.

“It was a unique experience,” he said recently, “but I wouldn’t want to do it again.”

The anticipation can be the hardest part. The younger Smith recalled that first game had a late start. “It was a long day,” he said. “A lot to think about. Once the ball was tipped, it was just a regular game.”

As with John and Brad Calipari, the Smiths’ connection included the son playing for the father. Those shared two seasons at Georgia came to mind when G.G. Smith stole a glance at his father on the opposing bench.

“There were a couple times where Kentucky messed up and he got that stare and that stomp,” the younger Smith said. “I was, like, I’m glad it’s not directed at me anymore.”

Of course, a third actor is involved in these father-son dramas. Donna Smith then and Ellen Calipari now would play the dual roles of wife of the coach and mother of the player.

“Obviously, she had both colors on,” G.G. said of his mother’s game attire including UK blue and Georgia red, “and was trying to go both ways. But I think deep down she was rooting for me.”

Tubby Smith suggested his wife wanted both father and son to enjoy the experience.

But after the game? “She might say, why did you do that to G.G.?” Tubby Smith said with a chuckle.

As for Ellen, Brad Calipari sounded confident of his mother’s rooting interest.

“I think she’ll root for me 100 percent,” he said in the preseason. “I’m her favorite son. I’m her only son, also.”

Tubby and Brad?

When it became known that Brad Calipari wanted to leave the UK team and find greater playing opportunity elsewhere, Tubby Smith had interest.

“We tried to get him here,” Smith said of High Point’s team.

Smith called UK Coach John Calipari. “I said, ‘Cal, c’mon, man, send your son down here.’”

Smith pointed out that he is not a novice at coaching the son of a coach. Besides having coached two of his own sons -- G.G. Smith at Georgia and Saul Smith at Kentucky — he said he has coached sons of Lionel Hollins and Ralph Sampson.

Mixed emotions

Detroit Mercy Coach Mike Davis knows about coaching his son. Antoine Davis is the Titans’ leading light.

But coaching against his son?

“I couldn’t even imagine coaching against my son,” the elder Davis said. “It’s got to be emotional. Is your son another player you X-and-O against?

“We want to shut him down, but you want him to make shots. It’s like you’re having two different emotions at the same time.”

Of his players defending his son’s shot, the Detroit Mercy coach said, “I can only imagine you want to contest it really hard, but you want it to go in.”

