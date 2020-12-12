Kentucky’s Davion Mintz gets start — in place of Devin Askew — against Notre Dame

Richmond Spiders forward Nathan Cayo (4) Richmond Spiders forward Souleymane Koureissi (2) and Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) guard Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Nov. 29. 2020. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Kentucky guard Davion Mintz got his first start as a Wildcat on Saturday against Notre Dame.

Mintz — a graduate transfer from Creighton in the offseason — played off the bench in his first four games for UK, averaging 7.3 points and 2.8 assists in 19.3 minutes per game. He leads the Cats with five made three-pointers, though he’s shooting just 29.4 percent from beyond the arc after going 1-for-7 from deep in Sunday’s loss to Georgia Tech.

Kentucky is shooting 25.4 percent from three-point range as a team through four games, and the Cats are off to a 1-3 start to the season with losses to Kansas, Richmond and Georgia Tech.

Mintz replaced UK freshman Devin Askew in the starting lineup. Askew, the youngest player on Kentucky’s team, started the first four games at point guard and is averaging 6.0 points, 2.0 assists and 3.3 turnovers in 28.5 minutes per game. Askew was the first player off the bench for Kentucky, entering the game for Brandon Boston Jr. at the 16:30 mark of the first half.

UK’s other starters remain the same: Boston, Terrence Clarke, Isaiah Jackson and Olivier Sarr.

Clarke is expected to play minutes at the point guard spot against the Fighting Irish on Saturday. The former five-star recruit was viewed as a dynamic playmaker coming out of high school and was working toward becoming a point guard at the college level. In the early games, he has been UK’s best perimeter threat to penetrate opposing defenses.