Calipari laments how a Kentucky player could ‘cop an attitude’

A fifth straight defeat led to an instance of thinking of “me” rather than “we,” Kentucky Coach John Calipari said after North Carolina won 75-63.

Freshman Cam’Ron Fletcher was not happy about playing only three minutes.

“You’ve got to accept your position on this team whatever minutes you get,” Calipari said when asked about Fletcher appearing to be unhappy. “I’m, like, the guys in front of you are playing. Lance (Ware) played out of his mind. I thought Devin (Askew) played better.”

Ware had a busy stat line: 21 minutes, four points, seven rebounds, two steals and five fouls.

Askew scored 12 points, grabbed four rebounds and got credit for three assists.

“Cam came in and apologized after (the game),” Calipari said. “But they don’t understand with four minutes to go and we had a chance to win the game, and you cop an attitude. It’s the immaturity of that.”

Keion leads

Keion Brooks, who has not played yet this season because of a calf injury, contributed by fielding questions in a postgame news conference.

“Because I’m one of the leaders of our team,” he said. “My guys didn’t feel they were up to it. My teammates didn’t want to do it. So I took that on. …

“I’m not going to put them out here in this vulnerable situation where emotions are high.”

Brooks explained his appearance by saying, “I’m just defending my teammates. That’s all I’m out here to do.”

Calipari pointed out the difficulty players, especially freshmen, might have in dealing with defeat.

“He just said, ‘Look, I’m going to do media,’” Calipari said. “I’m kind of proud of him. That he’d step up and face the music.”

Keion update

Brooks is the only player who has significant experience playing for Kentucky.

When asked when he might play, Brooks said, “I’m still taking it day to day. I feel good. Getting closer and closer to 100 percent.”

Brooks added that he is trusting UK’s medical staff to determine when he can play.

As for not playing, he said, “It’s killing me (that) I can’t go out there and help the team.”

Not giving up

While acknowledging disappointment in a fifth straight loss and a 1-5 start to the season, Calipari offered a note of defiance.

“Every game is going to be a learning experience,” he said. “We’re going to fight like crazy. … I’m not giving up on this crew.”

You gotta believe

When asked about fan reaction to the 1-5 start, Brooks referenced the power of faith.

“I mean, keep believing in us,” he said. “We still have a chance to do something special.”

The learning experience is difficult, he said. Patience will be required.

“If you’re a real fan, a true Kentucky fan, just stick with us,” Brooks said. “We will eventually turn this around.”

Rankings

In the 37 Kentucky-North Carolina games played during the era of a top-25 poll by The Associated Press, this marked the 12th time one or both teams were unranked.

Each celebrated program had been the unranked team five times previously. UK had a 1-4 record in those games. UNC had a 2-3 record as the unranked team.

Both teams were unranked for the game played in Lexington on Dec. 17, 1962. North Carolina won 68-66.

‘That other school’

Kentucky and Louisville were prominent on Askew’s list of college choices.

With UK playing at U of L next weekend, Askew was asked on Thursday about that game.

“I don’t really pay attention to that other school,” he said in reference to Louisville. “I am here right now. I’m at Kentucky.”

Best ‘big?’

Before the game, North Carolina sophomore big man Armando Bacot spoke of setting a high goal for himself this season.

“I feel I can be the best ‘big’ in the country …,” he said. “One of the best two-way players in the country, too. I feel I can defend all the best players.”

Against Kentucky, Bacot scored a team-high 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots.

Family affair

Five North Carolina players had fathers or brothers who played for the Tar Heels.

Freshman Creighton Lebo is the son of former UNC player (and Auburn coach) Jeff Lebo.

Sophomore Ryan McAdoo is the son of former UNC player Bob McAdoo.

Freshman Donovan “Puff” Johnson is the younger brother of former UNC player Cameron Johnson. Incidentally, his hometown is listed as Moon Township, Pa., which is Calipari’s hometown.

Senior Walker Miller is the younger brother of Wes Miller.

Senior K.J. Smith is the son of Kenny Smith.

Then there’s Walker Kessler, a 7-foot-1 freshman. His father, Chad Kessler, played for Georgia (1983-87). So, did his uncle Alec Kessler (led the Bulldogs to the 1990 SEC championship) and older brother Houston Kessler (2013-17).

Walker Kessler came into the Kentucky game averaging 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 8.3 minutes.