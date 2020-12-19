Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 75-63 loss to No. 22 North Carolina

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on North Carolina at the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland on Saturday. Kentucky was defeated by the 22nd-ranked Tar Heels, 75-63.

Next up for Kentucky (1-5 overall, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) is a matchup with No. 23 Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) next Saturday at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Davion Mintz, 17

Rebounds: Davion Mintz, 8

Assists: Devin Askew, 3

Steals: Lance Ware, 2

Blocks: Olivier Sarr, Isaiah Jackson, Brandon Boston, Devin Askew

Turnovers: Terrence Clarke, Olivier Sarr, 3

Next game

Kentucky at No. 23 Louisville

When: Noon Saturday

Where: KFC Yum Center in Louisville

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky x-x, Louisville 4-1

Series: Kentucky leads 37-16.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 78-70 on Dec. 28, 2019, in Lexington.