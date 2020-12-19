UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 75-63 loss to No. 22 North Carolina
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on North Carolina at the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland on Saturday. Kentucky was defeated by the 22nd-ranked Tar Heels, 75-63.
Next up for Kentucky (1-5 overall, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) is a matchup with No. 23 Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) next Saturday at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Davion Mintz, 17
Rebounds: Davion Mintz, 8
Assists: Devin Askew, 3
Steals: Lance Ware, 2
Blocks: Olivier Sarr, Isaiah Jackson, Brandon Boston, Devin Askew
Turnovers: Terrence Clarke, Olivier Sarr, 3
Next game
Kentucky at No. 23 Louisville
When: Noon Saturday
Where: KFC Yum Center in Louisville
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky x-x, Louisville 4-1
Series: Kentucky leads 37-16.
Last meeting: Kentucky won 78-70 on Dec. 28, 2019, in Lexington.
