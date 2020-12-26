Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 62-59 loss at Louisville

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Louisville in the KFC Yum Center on Saturday. Kentucky was defeated by the Cardinals, 62-59.

Next up for Kentucky (1-6 overall, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) is a matchup with Mississippi State (5-3, 0-0 ACC) next Saturday at Starkville, Miss.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Davion Mintz, 19

Rebounds: Davion Mintz, Isaiah Jackson, Brandon Boston, 7

Assists: Devin Askew, 3

Steals: Isaiah Jackson, Devin Askew, Davion Mintz, 2

Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 3

Turnovers: Isaiah Jackson, 3

Next game

Kentucky at Mississippi State

When: 6 p.m. EST Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 1-6 (0-0 SEC), Mississippi State 5-3 (0-0)

Series: Kentucky leads 98-20.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 80-72 on Feb. 4, 2020, in Lexington.