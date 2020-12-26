UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 62-59 loss at Louisville
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Louisville in the KFC Yum Center on Saturday. Kentucky was defeated by the Cardinals, 62-59.
Next up for Kentucky (1-6 overall, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) is a matchup with Mississippi State (5-3, 0-0 ACC) next Saturday at Starkville, Miss.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Davion Mintz, 19
Rebounds: Davion Mintz, Isaiah Jackson, Brandon Boston, 7
Assists: Devin Askew, 3
Steals: Isaiah Jackson, Devin Askew, Davion Mintz, 2
Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 3
Turnovers: Isaiah Jackson, 3
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Click here to view the SEC standings.
Click here to view UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.
Next game
Kentucky at Mississippi State
When: 6 p.m. EST Saturday
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 1-6 (0-0 SEC), Mississippi State 5-3 (0-0)
Series: Kentucky leads 98-20.
Last meeting: Kentucky won 80-72 on Feb. 4, 2020, in Lexington.
Comments