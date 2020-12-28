Calipari speaks of Kentucky turnaround, but will it happen this season?

During a 16-minute marathon turn on the Southeastern Conference coaches’ teleconference Monday, John Calipari tried to make the case that the future can be bright for Kentucky.

“Let’s paint our own picture,” the UK coach said he told his players. A Kentucky resurrection “can be one of the great stories in the last five years if we can do this right.”

Calipari pointed out that Kentucky has played competitively in the last six games, all losses that made for only the fourth time the proud program has ever lost six or more straight games (and the second time since 1923).

Although speaking of the odds for good fortune being in Kentucky’s favor going forward, Calipari could not avoid voicing a sobering thought.

“Sometimes, (and) I don’t want to say this, it’s the next season,” he said of the odds catching up.

Other SEC coaches voiced confidence in a Kentucky basketball revival this season.

“It’s young players . . . ,” Vanderbilt Coach Jerry Stackhouse said of Kentucky’s 1-6 record. “We know the talent is there, and it can click on at any time. We’re going to approach it that way. They’re going to be dangerous.”

Mississippi State, which opens SEC play at Georgia on Wednesday, will be the opponent when Kentucky begins league play on Saturday. Coach Ben Howland also suggested UK will be a formidable opponent. He dismissed the significance of the 1-6 start.

“Well, Kentucky is Kentucky,” he said. “It’s one of the iconic all-time winningest programs in the history of college basketball. They’ve played a difficult schedule. It’s not like they’re starting off with a bunch of cream puffs.”

Still, Kentucky did not win a game in December. That marked only the second time a UK team did not win in a calendar month that included games in three or more weeks. The other time was an 0-4 February in 1904.

Kentucky has not won since beating Morehead State on Nov. 25. A victory at Mississippi State on Saturday would end a span of 37 days in which UK did not win a game. That eclipses the longest previous winless span in a season: 31 days in 1923 (Jan. 23 through Feb. 22). The 33 days (and counting) without a Kentucky victory is already the longest such drought in a season. The previous longest was 31 days (Jan. 22-Feb. 23 of 1923).

“I’m not worried about Kentucky having success this year,” Howland said. “They’re going to have success.”

In assessing his Kentucky team on the eve of SEC play, Calipari said he likes how his players compete for rebounds and give effort on defense.

Yes, he added, there are too many turnovers. Heading into Monday’s play, UK ranked No. 282 in turnover margin and No. 304 in assist-to-turnover ratio. The UK coach lamented how turnovers can lead to transition baskets for an opponent, thus diminishing the good that comes from solid defense.

Of course, shooting has not been a Kentucky strength. UK ranks No. 259 in field-goal percentage (41.4 percent) and No. 321 in three-point shooting accuracy (25 percent).

Calipari cited the need to set up teammates for higher-percentage shots.

“Our execution on offense has got to be better,” he said. “And we have time to continue to work on it.”

To foster more unity, Calipari said he had players to his home to celebrate Christmas. He also said that he asks players to regularly meet with assistant coaches.

“Most of it is self-inflicted,” he said of Kentucky’s setbacks. “But I’m happy they’re fighting. Now, we’ve got to finish off games. And it’s not going to get easier.

“No one is going to give us a game. No one feels bad for us. We’re going to have to take one.”

Rather than evoke pity, Kentucky’s 1-6 start makes some people happy, he said.

“They are unhappy people here, including me,” he said. “There are a lot of happy people around the country.”

Calipari jokingly (?) said the unhappiness hits not just close to home but in his home.

“I can’t get my dogs to sit with me right now,” he said.

When asked what coaching colleagues he had consulted with or what past team revivals he could use as examples to follow, Calipari could not name one. He said many friends had shared tales of in-season turnarounds.

A losing streak during the tone-setting time of a season was different.

“Am I up for this challenge?” he said. “I’m ready. Let’s go.”

Next game

Kentucky at Mississippi State

When: 6 p.m. EST Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 1-6 (0-0 SEC), Mississippi State 5-3 (0-0)

Series: Kentucky leads 98-20

Last meeting: Kentucky won 80-72 on Feb. 4, 2020, in Lexington