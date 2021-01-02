UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 78-73 double OT win at Mississippi State
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Mississippi State in Humphrey Coliseum at Starkville, Miss., on Saturday night. Kentucky defeated the Bulldogs, 78-73 in double overtime, in the Southeastern Conference opener for the Wildcats.
Next up for Kentucky (2-6 overall, 1-0 SEC) is a matchup with Vanderbilt (4-3, 0-1 SEC) on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Dontaie Allen, 23
Rebounds: Lance Ware, Olivier Sarr, 12
Assists: Devin Askew, 6
Steals: Isaiah Jackson, 3
Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 4
Turnovers: Davion Mintz, 5
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Click here to view the SEC standings.
Click here to view UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.
Next game
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 2-6 (1-0 SEC), Vanderbilt 4-3 (0-1)
Series: Kentucky leads 149-47.
Last meeting: Kentucky won 78-64 on Feb. 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
