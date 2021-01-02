Here’s what Dontaie Allen had to say after his star performance vs. Mississippi State

The Kentucky fans who have been clamoring for more minutes for 2019 Mr. Basketball Dontaie Allen got their wish Saturday night.

Allen — a redshirt freshman guard from Pendleton County and the only in-state scholarship player on UK’s team — scored 23 points and went 7-for-11 from three-point range to spark the Wildcats past Mississippi State, 78-73, and snap a six-game UK losing streak.

After the game, Allen spoke to reporters about his breakout performance.

Obviously you knew when you came to Kentucky that you would have a lot more attention, being a local guy. I’m just curious — what have the last couple of weeks been like for you as all of the fans have been complaining about you not playing more? And what kind of pressure did that put under you when you finally got your shot today?

Dontaie Allen: “If I’m being honest, I don’t think it was pressure. Only because I put in the work. I didn’t know when my opportunity was going to come. Obviously, it could have come today, next week, next month ... nobody knows. So I was just keeping my head down and just working hard. And, you know, I’m thankful to have the opportunity that I had tonight.”

Was there a shot during the game that you thought, ‘I’m in that zone. I’m really on.’ And, also, did you call a bank shot on the one from the top of the key?

“Nah, I didn’t call it. I was shrugging. (Laughs). I just had a lot of fun tonight, and I’m glad I came out with all my guys, and I’m proud of every single one of them.”

Did you feel like you were ready to do more before tonight? And what did you feel like had to happen for you to get this chance? And you said you put the work in, so there wasn’t a lot of pressure — I assume you expected, if you got some extended run, you’d get hot at some point?

“I fall back on my work every time. The reason I said there’s no pressure is because, if you put the work in, when you get your opportunity you know you’re going to be ready. And I think that’s a big reason why … And that comes down to a lot of people are on a different path, too. So I was just waiting for my opportunity, and I feel like I capitalized on it.”

How at all was the scrimmage against Transy helpful in building momentum or confidence or something, because I understand you shot well in that?

“I think, like you said, it was big on momentum. A lot of the guys just got really comfortable, and I think it just gave us a lot of momentum. And it turned over to January 2nd, today.”

There’s going to be a lot of buzz, obviously, about the game you had tonight. I was just wondering, yourself — I’m assuming you just think what you did tonight is what you ought to do all the time? Just kind of another night out on the court for you — nothing special?

“I’m just going to keep working hard, and I’m going to see what happens. I’m just going to keep my head down, and I’m going to keep working. Just because this happened doesn’t mean I’m going to change how I’m working. I’m still going to be that kid that works hard. So I’m going to keep that at the forefront.”

Dontaie, kids around the state always dream about coming up big for Kentucky in a moment. You just had your moment. How surreal does that feel?

“It feels crazy. But I’d tell all the kids — if there’s kids listening in the state, anywhere — it comes down to work. I know I say it a lot, and it might seem cliche, but if you put in the work, you can do some great things. So that’s one thing I’d say. Just put in the work and put all your mind and body and soul into it.”

Dontaie I know this is probably a game that you probably dreamed of having, but now that you’ve accomplished it, you know that the expectations for you are going to be through the roof right now. How are you going to deal with that coming up, other than just continue to work hard?

“I’m going to prepare and work hard, like I’ve been saying. I know I went and did more film sessions before this game. So if it’s something that it comes to detail, I’m going to keep doing that, and I’m going to be ready for my next opportunity.”

Olivier Sarr had some tough games the last two times out, but tonight he came through with 14 points and 12 rebounds. What had the message been to him here recently — just trying to keep him going?

“We were telling Olivier in practice — because he dominates a lot — so I knew he was good for a good game. He had a great week of practice, was fighting and playing hard, making a lot of shots. I know coaches were saying for him to get 10 rebounds tonight. So I think you said he had 12 rebounds? That’s big. And I’m so proud of Olivier and the rest of these guys, as well.”

Olivier said they see you doing this in practice every day — it’s nothing new to them to see you doing this. And so, in all honesty, were there any anxious moments for you not being able to put in the minutes that you would like to put in to show what you could do in the game? I know you said your time was going to come … but were there any anxious moments about it, in all honesty?

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t have a moment where I was like in my head a little bit. But like I said, I always remind myself — I come back to my work. I put the work in, so what do I have to fear? What do I have to be scared of in any opportunity, in any moment? I put that work in. So, that’s what I’ll say.”