UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 77-74 victory over Vanderbilt
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Vanderbilt in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Tuesday night. Kentucky defeated the Commodores, 77-74.
Next up for Kentucky (3-6 overall, 2-0 Southeastern Conference ) is a visit to Florida (5-2, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Olivier Sarr, 24
Rebounds: Olivier Sarr, 7
Assists: Devin Askew, 3
Steals: Devin Askew, 3
Blocks: Olivier Sarr, Lance Ware, Isaiah Jackson, 2
Turnovers: Lance Ware, Dontaie Allen, 1
View a complete statistics report from the game.
View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.
Next game
Kentucky at Florida
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 3-6 (2-0 SEC), Florida 5-1 (2-1)
Series: Kentucky leads 104-40.
Last meeting: Kentucky won 71-70 on March 7, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla.
Comments