Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 77-74 victory over Vanderbilt

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Vanderbilt in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Tuesday night. Kentucky defeated the Commodores, 77-74.

Next up for Kentucky (3-6 overall, 2-0 Southeastern Conference ) is a visit to Florida (5-2, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Olivier Sarr, 24

Rebounds: Olivier Sarr, 7

Assists: Devin Askew, 3

Steals: Devin Askew, 3

Blocks: Olivier Sarr, Lance Ware, Isaiah Jackson, 2

Turnovers: Lance Ware, Dontaie Allen, 1

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View the SEC standings.

View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.

Next game

Kentucky at Florida

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 3-6 (2-0 SEC), Florida 5-1 (2-1)

Series: Kentucky leads 104-40.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 71-70 on March 7, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla.