Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 76-58 victory at Florida

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Florida at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday night. Kentucky defeated the Gators, 76-58.

Next up for Kentucky (4-6 overall, 3-0 Southeastern Conference ) is a home game against Alabama (9-3, 4-0 SEC) on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Brandon Boston, Davion Mintz, 13

Rebounds: Keion Brooks, Isaiah Jackson, 6

Assists: Keion Brooks, 4

Steals: Brandon Boston, 4

Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 4

Turnovers: Isaiah Jackson, 4

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View the SEC standings.

View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.

Next game

Alabama at Kentucky

When: 9 p.m. Tuesday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 4-6 (3-0 SEC), Alabama 9-3 (4-0)

Series: Kentucky leads 114-38.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 76-67 on Jan. 11, 2020, in Rupp Arena.