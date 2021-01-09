UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 76-58 victory at Florida
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Florida at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday night. Kentucky defeated the Gators, 76-58.
Next up for Kentucky (4-6 overall, 3-0 Southeastern Conference ) is a home game against Alabama (9-3, 4-0 SEC) on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Brandon Boston, Davion Mintz, 13
Rebounds: Keion Brooks, Isaiah Jackson, 6
Assists: Keion Brooks, 4
Steals: Brandon Boston, 4
Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 4
Turnovers: Isaiah Jackson, 4
Next game
Alabama at Kentucky
When: 9 p.m. Tuesday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 4-6 (3-0 SEC), Alabama 9-3 (4-0)
Series: Kentucky leads 114-38.
Last meeting: Kentucky won 76-67 on Jan. 11, 2020, in Rupp Arena.
