Eastern Kentucky sheriff blasts Calipari, UK basketball team over anthem kneeling

The sheriff and jailer in Laurel County held a “burning party” for University of Kentucky basketball apparel after the men’s basketball team knelt during the national anthem Saturday to protest the treatment of Black citizens.

The burning party was announced by Jailer Jamie Mosley and Sheriff John Root on Facebook. It was shown in a video posted to Facebook Sunday, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The video appears to have been deleted since then.

Root condemned the team in a Facebook post prior to the gear burning, saying “UK may have won the game but they lost their respect!”

“I honestly can’t believe a team from Kentucky (the Hillbilly State) took a knee to our National Anthem with the American flag displayed,” Root said in a Facebook post.

Those who have knelt during the anthem have repeatedly said for several years doing so is not a protest of the song but an effort to draw attention to the violent and discriminatory experiences of the country’s Black citizens.

Root criticized Coach John Calipari for allowing the players to kneel during the anthem.

“Until we get a real man to lead the cats and a real team you will not see me back in no UK junk,” Root said.

Calipari knelt with his players Saturday before the team defeated the University of Florida 76-58. He said his players wanted to do it, and they wanted him to take part.

“These kids are good kids,” Calipari said. “They care about this country, and all the other stuff. They’re trying to figure out life and making statements they think they have to make. I want to listen to what they’re saying.

“I’ll support them if they want me to be there.”

Players said they were happy to have their leader alongside them in the demonstration.

Meanwhile, Mosley was upset with the team for taking a knee on National Law Enforcement Day.

“I back the real team in blue,” he said in a Facebook post.

There were various reasons for the UK players’ decisions to take a knee Saturday, but they said the demonstration was partially in response to a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday which left five people dead, including a police officer, according to authorities. An additional officer died by suicide Saturday, according to multiple reports.

“That stuff had a part to play in it,” sophomore forward Keion Brooks Jr. said. “There’s some other things that we don’t see that go on every day that are unacceptable (that) we wanted to take a stand against.”