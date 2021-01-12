Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 85-65 loss to Alabama

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Alabama in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Tuesday night. Kentucky was defeated by the Crimson Tide, 85-65.

Next up for Kentucky (4-7 overall, 3-1 Southeastern Conference ) is a game at Auburn (6-6, 0-4 SEC) on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Isaiah Jackson, 14

Rebounds: Isaiah Jackson, Jacob Toppin, Dontaie Allen, 6

Assists: Olivier Sarr, Devin Askew, 2

Steals: Isaiah Jackson, 2

Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 7

Turnovers: Dontaie Allen, 4

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View the SEC standings.

View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.

Next game

Kentucky at Auburn

When: 2 p.m. EST Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 4-7 (3-1 SEC), Auburn 6-6 (0-4)

Series: Kentucky leads 95-21.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 73-66 on Feb. 29, 2020, in Rupp Arena.