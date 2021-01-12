UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 85-65 loss to Alabama
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Alabama in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Tuesday night. Kentucky was defeated by the Crimson Tide, 85-65.
Next up for Kentucky (4-7 overall, 3-1 Southeastern Conference ) is a game at Auburn (6-6, 0-4 SEC) on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Isaiah Jackson, 14
Rebounds: Isaiah Jackson, Jacob Toppin, Dontaie Allen, 6
Assists: Olivier Sarr, Devin Askew, 2
Steals: Isaiah Jackson, 2
Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 7
Turnovers: Dontaie Allen, 4
View a complete statistics report from the game.
View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.
Next game
Kentucky at Auburn
When: 2 p.m. EST Saturday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 4-7 (3-1 SEC), Auburn 6-6 (0-4)
Series: Kentucky leads 95-21.
Last meeting: Kentucky won 73-66 on Feb. 29, 2020, in Rupp Arena.
