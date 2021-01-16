Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 66-59 defeat at Auburn

Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson and Auburn’s Jaylin Williams went for the jump ball to start Saturday’s game. Auburn Athletics

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Auburn at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday. Kentucky was defeated by the Tigers, 66-59.

Next up for Kentucky (4-8 overall, 3-2 Southeastern Conference ) is a game at Georgia (8-4, 1-4 SEC) on Wednesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Davion Mintz, 11

Rebounds: Brandon Boston, Jacob Toppin, 6

Assists: Devin Askew, 3

Steals: Brandon Boston, 3

Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, Keion Brooks, 2

Turnovers: Brandon Boston, 5

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View the SEC standings.

View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.

Next game

Kentucky at Georgia

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 4-8 (3-2 SEC), Georgia 8-4 (1-4)

Series: Kentucky leads 129-26.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 89-79 on Jan. 21, 2020, in Rupp Arena.