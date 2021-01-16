UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 66-59 defeat at Auburn
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Auburn at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday. Kentucky was defeated by the Tigers, 66-59.
Next up for Kentucky (4-8 overall, 3-2 Southeastern Conference ) is a game at Georgia (8-4, 1-4 SEC) on Wednesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Davion Mintz, 11
Rebounds: Brandon Boston, Jacob Toppin, 6
Assists: Devin Askew, 3
Steals: Brandon Boston, 3
Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, Keion Brooks, 2
Turnovers: Brandon Boston, 5
View a complete statistics report from the game.
View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.
Next game
Kentucky at Georgia
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 4-8 (3-2 SEC), Georgia 8-4 (1-4)
Series: Kentucky leads 129-26.
Last meeting: Kentucky won 89-79 on Jan. 21, 2020, in Rupp Arena.
