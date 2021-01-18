UK Men's Basketball

Any questions about this Kentucky basketball team or UK’s future? Send them our way.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari speaks with players during their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

This Kentucky basketball season remains a difficult one to watch, but there’s rarely a dull moment when it comes to following the UK program.

After a brief respite from losing basketball — and the emergence of in-state star Dontaie Allen — UK has lost back-to-back games to Alabama and Auburn. The Cats’ offense is often non-existent. Coach John Calipari has said some puzzling things in his postgame press conferences. Kentucky’s supposed stars continue to struggle. The NCAA Tournament looks like it could be a long shot.

Meanwhile, the Cats landed a massive transfer — former West Virginia star Oscar Tshiebwe — and remain in the process of building their roster for next season and beyond.

So, there’s plenty to talk about.

Send any questions you have about the Cats — the current team, the recruiting outlook, the future of the program, or anything else — to Herald-Leader sports writer Ben Roberts, and we’ll answer them online and in the newspaper in the coming days. Email your questions to broberts@herald-leader or send them to Ben on Twitter (via either tweet or direct message).

Ben Roberts
Ben Roberts covers UK basketball, football, horse racing and other sports for the Lexington Herald-Leader and has specialized in UK basketball recruiting for the past several years. He also maintains the Next Cats recruiting blog, which features the latest news on the Wildcats’ recruiting efforts. Support my work with a digital subscription
