Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 63-62, last-second defeat at Georgia
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday night. Kentucky was defeated by the Bulldogs, 63-62.
Next up for Kentucky (4-9 overall, 3-3 Southeastern Conference ) is a home game against LSU (10-3, 5-2 SEC) on Saturday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:
Points: Brandon Boston, 18
Rebounds: Olivier Sarr, 12
Assists: Devin Askew, 5
Steals: Devin Askew, 2
Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 4
Turnovers: Devin Askew, 5
View a complete statistics report from the game.
View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.
Next game
LSU at Kentucky
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: LSU 10-3 (5-2), Kentucky 4-9 (3-3 SEC)
Series: Kentucky leads 90-27.
Last meeting: Kentucky won 79-76 on Feb. 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.
