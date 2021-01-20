Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 63-62, last-second defeat at Georgia

Kentucky’s Devin Askew dribbled against Georgia on Wednesday night. UK Athletics

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday night. Kentucky was defeated by the Bulldogs, 63-62.

Next up for Kentucky (4-9 overall, 3-3 Southeastern Conference ) is a home game against LSU (10-3, 5-2 SEC) on Saturday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: Brandon Boston, 18

Rebounds: Olivier Sarr, 12

Assists: Devin Askew, 5

Steals: Devin Askew, 2

Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 4

Turnovers: Devin Askew, 5

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View the SEC standings.

View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.

Next game

LSU at Kentucky

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: LSU 10-3 (5-2), Kentucky 4-9 (3-3 SEC)

Series: Kentucky leads 90-27.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 79-76 on Feb. 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.