Only a 19% chance to defeat Alabama? UK welcomes Tuesday’s challenge.

Going into this weekend, human slide rule Ken Pomeroy gave Kentucky only a 19-percent chance of winning at Alabama on Tuesday.

When was the last time he gave Kentucky — also known as the greatest program in the history of college basketball — so little chance of winning a game?

Pomeroy sent an email saying it was a home game against Florida on March 9, 2013. He gave Kentucky an 18-percent chance of winning. Unranked UK defied the odds by defeating No. 11 Florida 61-57.

Incidentally, Florida had beaten Kentucky by 17 points earlier in the season.

Such a scenario is the setup for Tuesday’s game. Alabama defeated Kentucky 85-65 on Jan. 12.

“They’re a top-10 team, and they deserve to be …,” Calipari said of Alabama. “These are the games you want to play. To where you know you’re not supposed to win the game. … Instead of playing not to lose, you play to win.”

Alabama improved to 8-0 in the Southeastern Conference by defeating Mississippi State 81-73 on Saturday night.

Of the challenge Kentucky faces, Lance Ware said, “I just feel mentally we’re a different team because we’re buying into stuff that coach is saying. I mean, it’s going to be a good game. And I definitely think we’re ready if we rebound and do what we have to do.”

Missing in action

Kentucky seemingly hasn’t had a full roster throughout the season. The missing in action have included Keion Brooks (nine games), Cam’Ron Fletcher (seven games and counting) and Terrence Clarke (seven games and counting).

When asked about Clarke’s return, Calipari said, “I don’t believe he’ll play this week,” presumably meaning in the upcoming week’s games at Alabama and home against Texas.

Calipari said he has advised Clarke to consider how he can add to the team or fill a need when he returns.

Brandon Boston spoke enthusiastically of Clarke’s ability to contribute.

“Terrence will definitely be a key factor in us winning when he gets back healthy,” Boston said.

Thumbs up

Calipari said he liked what he saw from Isaiah Jackson and Olivier Sarr against LSU.

Jackson grabbed 15 rebounds in 16-plus minutes of action.

Sarr scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds.

“I told him he has to get 12 to 15 points for us,” Calipari said. “I don’t care how you do it.”

Mintz responds

Calipari noted how Davion Mintz responded to the possibility of coming off the bench rather than starting.

“You should have seen him in practice,” said the UK coach, adding that he saw “fight, fire, desperation. … I said, if that’s who you are, I’m going to start you. But that’s not who you’ve been.”

Less is more

Calipari said he will ration Devin Askew’s minutes because less is more with the freshman point guard.

“I’m trying to play him less,” Calipari said. “He’s way better with less minutes. When he gets over that 24-, 25-minute mark, there’s real diminishing returns.

“And it’s both physical and mental because he plays so hard.”

Take my wife …

If and when Kentucky has a full roster, there might be the issue of finding playing time for everyone. Calipari jokingly offered a possible solution.

“We’re going to petition the NCAA to add 20 more minutes (to games) so we have enough time for everybody,” he said.

When asked if he expected the NCAA to make that change, Calipari said, “I’d get better luck asking my wife for 20 (dollars) than them giving us 20 (minutes). I ask her for 20, she says you’re 20-dollaring me to death.”

Good sign

How intently were the basketball gods favoring Kentucky? LSU’s star freshman, Cameron Thomas, missed two of three free throws when fouled on a three-point shot. He came into the game having made 52 of 56 free throws against SEC teams.

Thomas, who came into the game as the top freshman scorer in Division I (22.0 points per game), made six of 20 shots (one of eight from three-point distance) and scored 18 points.

‘It’s still Rupp’

Kentucky has lost at home to LSU only six times in 51 games. Calipari improved his record in Rupp Arena to 186-14.

But UK had only a 2-3 record in Rupp Arena this season going into Saturday’s game.

When asked Friday if playing at Kentucky was not as intimidating as usual, LSU Coach Will Wade said, “We’ll see. Rupp’s Rupp. You look up there and see the banners. It’s just huge. So, it’s Rupp.”

If the normal number of fans attended, Kentucky probably would have beaten Richmond and Notre Dame, Wade said. “It’s still Rupp Arena, and you’re still playing Kentucky, who’s got talented, talented players.”