UK’s protest an action that dates back to national anthem’s ‘very origins’

Of course, the Kentucky team’s peaceful protest during the playing of the national anthem at Florida earlier this month was nothing new. Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised a fist in a Black Power salute on the victory stand at the 1968 Summer Olympics. More recently, protests by football quarterback Colin Kaepernick and basketball guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf cost them their playing careers.

Mark Clague, an associate professor of musicology at the University of Michigan, has written a book about the anthem. “Singing Citizenship: A Political History of The Star-Spangled Banner” is expected to be published early next year. In a recent telephone conversation, he said using the anthem as a vehicle for protest “goes back to its very origins.”

The anthem was originally a poem entitled “The Defence of Fort M’Henry” written by Francis Scott Key as he watched a battle in the War of 1812.

“It’s a political song from the get-go,” Clague said. “Francis Scott Key’s song is a call for unity. It’s a call for a central government that can defend itself. Neither of those things were true of the U.S. in 1814.”

Clague noted how the final sentences in the first verse were originally punctuated with a question mark, not an exclamation point.

“Is this still the land of the free? Is it still the home of the brave?” Clague said. “Do we have the courage to live up to our ideals?”

As Clague sees it, this country’s professed ideals cut to the heart of recent protests and the negative reaction the protests generate.

“It’s upsetting to people to have protests in part because I think it’s a signal that there is an issue that has to be dealt with,” he said. “To criticize the act of protest is sometimes a way to avoid talking about the issue.”

The issue at hand now is systemic racism, which had existed for centuries and that protesters saw manifest itself last year in the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many others.

Believe it or not, the anthem was first played before a sporting event in 1862. It was one of several songs a band played as part of a celebration of a new ballpark opening in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The anthem became a revered symbol of the country during World War I. “It’s really created out of the fervor of World War I, the fear of the Germans in the nation,” Clague said.

During World War II, the anthem became a regular ritual before the playing of games. This was not simply a pure expression of devotion to the United States. Baseball, the professional sport at the time, had been declared a non-essential occupation during the first World War. So, players could be drafted, thus hurting the sporting product.

“By World War II, leagues by aligning themselves with patriotism, they defended their own interests,” Clague said. “So, they became sort of a battleground for the hearts and minds and morale on the home front. And for that reason, they were not subject to rationing. …

“So, it was strategic to become very patriotic for professional leagues.”

Clague was not familiar with the Kentucky team kneeling during the playing of the national anthem nor how the players have stood with arms locked in solidarity during subsequent anthems.

But he said social awareness is basically what the song was meant to inspire.

“Francis Scott Key would not feel betrayed,” Clague said.

‘Bravery and courage’

Reader Tom Stephens has a long family history with the military. His great great grandfather fought in the Civil War. “For the wrong side,” he said with a chuckle.

His two grandfathers fought in World War I. His father enlisted in the Marines the day after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and later fought on Guadalcanal.

Stephens served stateside during the Vietnam War.

“I would like to think that all five of us served to protect the right of peaceful protest,” he wrote in an email.

In a followup phone call, Stephens applauded the Kentucky team kneeling during the anthem.

“It’s an act of bravery and courage …,” he said. “I’d much prefer somebody protesting like that than beating people to death with a flag pole at the Capitol.”

‘Overblown’

Reader Kent Mason served in the military during the Vietnam War. In an email, he recalled anti-military protests at the time.

“I had to quit wearing my uniform off post and especially at airports during the Vietnam era,” he wrote in an email. “Got tired of dry cleaning the spit off it. … Students kneeling is nothing like being called a ‘baby killer.’ This has been overblown.”

Military music

“The Star-Spangled Banner” is not simply a salute to the military. The branches of the military have their own songs.

“Anchors Aweigh” is the fight song of the U.S. Naval Academy and unofficial march song of the U.S. Navy.

“Wild Blue Yonder” is the official song of the U.S. Air Force.

“The Army Goes Rolling Along” is the official song of the U.S. Army.

“The Marines Hymn” is the official hymn of the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Semper Paratus” (Latin for “always ready”) is the official march of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Mark Clague, the music professor at the University of Michigan, said the national anthem tends to become militarized during conflicts as a means of unifying the country.

“We’re always debating things,” he said. “But usually the anthem is used to cover that up and proclaim unity.”

Sports and life

During a recent teleconference, Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin spoke of the role of sports in society.

“I think sports have always been a safe haven and peace of mind and also a way to get away from real life issues,” he said “But I think in our society now, we can’t run from those issues anymore. We have to deal with them. Even as athletes, we have to deal with that.”

Media should include “real life issues” in its coverage, said Martin before adding, “For me as a Black man, you sit there and you look for answers. It’s hard. It really is hard.”

The Missouri coach acknowledged being puzzled by one aspect of life these days.

“One thing I would never understand is where hate comes from,” he said. “It’s one thing to dislike an individual. You dislike somebody who harms you.”

But of feeling hatred, he said, “It’s not a good way to live. We have to be better. When you hate, it’s hard to get past anything. You can vote for whoever you want to vote for. That is your right. … That’s your business.

“But we have to find a way to remove the hate. We have to make decisions based on what’s best for people if this country is about a democracy.”

