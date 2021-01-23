Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 82-69 win over LSU

Kentucky’s Brandon Boston tried to get a shot off against LSU on Saturday night in Rupp Arena. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Louisiana State University in Rupp Arena on Saturday night. Kentucky defeated the Tigers, 82-69.

Next up for Kentucky (5-9 overall, 4-3 Southeastern Conference ) is a trip to Tuscaloosa to face No. 18 Alabama (13-3, 8-0 SEC) on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Brandon Boston, 18

Rebounds: Isaiah Jackson, 15

Assists: Devin Askew, 4

Steals: Davion Mintz, Brandon Boston, Dontaie Allen, 1

Blocks: Keion Brooks, 2

Turnovers: Davion Mintz, Olivier Sarr, 2

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View the SEC standings.

View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.

Next game

Kentucky at No. 18 Alabama

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 5-9 (4-3 SEC), Alabama 13-3 (8-0)

Series: Kentucky leads 114-39.

Last meeting: Alabama won 85-65 on Jan. 12, 2021, in Rupp Arena.