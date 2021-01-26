Calipari still believes UK can get NCAA bid without winning SEC tourney

Another loss with victory oh so close dropped Kentucky’s record to 5-10. That prompted Olivier Sarr to say, “Our record, it’s hard to look at.”

Will that record, which includes six losses in eight games against opponents ranked or receiving votes in The Associated Press Top 25 poll at the time, change UK Coach John Calipari’s well-documented dislike of conference tournaments? After all, winning the Southeastern Conference Tournament might be the only way for UK to receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

With sarcasm drenching his words, Calipari said, “You know I love conference tournaments. It’s one of my favorite times of the year. So, I will be very disappointed if we’re not playing in the conference tournament.”

That sarcasm was in order, Calipari said, because he doesn’t think Kentucky’s postseason hopes are dependent on winning the SEC Tournament.

“We’ve got all kinds of games left,” he said in a serious tone. “We’re going to have six or seven ranked teams. … Terrence (Clarke) comes back, and all of a sudden we’re a different team.”

Challenges ahead

The game at Alabama began a challenging two-week period for Kentucky. The four opponents in that span are all ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 this week. In chronological order, it’s No. 9 Alabama, No. 5 Texas, No. 12 Missouri and No. 18 Tennessee.

The four were also in the top 25 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) going into Tuesday’s games: No. 9 Alabama, No. 10 Texas, No. 12 Tennessee and No. 23 Missouri.

The quartet had a combined record against Quad 1 opponents of 15-6, a record of 10-3 against Quad 2 opponents, 9-1 against Quad 3 opponents and 10-0 against Quad 4 opponents. That added up to a collective record of 44-10.

The 59 points at Alabama equaled the second-lowest point total for Kentucky this season.

Kentucky’s challenge to score figures to intensify. The four opponents ranked in the top 60 nationally in opponents’ shooting accuracy: Alabama No. 60, Texas No. 20, Missouri No. 38 and Tennessee No. 45.

‘Keep positive’

Sarr offered advice on how the UK team can persevere.

“You’ve got to keep positive, even though it’s hard,” he said. “Keep it positive and learn from the negative. And move on.”

When asked about Kentucky’s chances of receiving an NCAA Tournament bid, Sarr said, “We’re just trying to think of the next game.”

‘Best shooter’

John Petty Jr. came into the game as Alabama’s career leader in three-point baskets. He’d made 273, an average of 2.4 per game in his four-season career. He’d averaged 6.2 three-point shots.

Those per-game averages had increased this season to 2.8 three-point baskets and 6.6 three-point shots going into Tuesday’s game.

“It doesn’t matter what threes Petty gets,” Oats said Monday. “I think they’re going in. Petty is one of the best shooters, he might be the best shooter I’ve ever coached.”

Petty, who made four three-pointers and scored 23 points in Rupp Arena, struggled in the rematch. He made one of three three-point shots and scored 10 points.

Awards update

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 10 finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. UK’s Terrence Clarke, who missed an eighth straight game because of a leg injury, was on the preseason list of 20 players. He did not make the updated list of 10.

The only SEC player on the updated list is freshman Cameron Thomas of LSU.

On Monday, the 10 finalists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award were announced. No SEC player made the list. Carlik Jones of Louisville did make the list.

Past winners of the Cousy Award include Tyler Ulis of Kentucky in 2016.

Past winners of the West Award include Malik Monk of Kentucky in 2017.

Fan voting for the awards will begin at 1 p.m. EST Friday at hoophallawards.com.

Precedents

Kentucky being the only unranked team in a game against Alabama was unusual, but not unprecedented.

It happened 10 times previously. UK’s 6-4 record in those previous games included victories over Alabama teams ranked No. 9 on Feb. 7, 1987 (70-69) and Jan. 29, 1973 (95-93). Both those games were played at Alabama.

The last time an unranked Kentucky team played a ranked Alabama team was Jan. 23, 2001. No. 18 Alabama beat visiting UK 70-60.

Etc.

UK’s record when scoring 76 or more points remained 5-0. The record when scoring 65 or fewer points slipped to 0-10. … Alabama was one of five teams ranked in the top 15 in both offensive and defensive efficiency by Ken Pomeroy. He rated the Tide 13th on offense and 14th on defense. The other four are Gonzaga (2/11), Baylor (3/1), Michigan (7/5) and Texas (15/8).