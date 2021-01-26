UK Men's Basketball

Brandon Boston Jr. injured in opening minutes of Kentucky-Alabama game

Kentucky’s Brandon Boston Jr. (3) shoots against Kansas’ Marcus Garrett (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Kentucky’s Brandon Boston Jr. (3) shoots against Kansas’ Marcus Garrett (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Darron Cummings AP

Brandon Boston Jr. left Kentucky’s game at Alabama on Tuesday night less than two minutes into the first half after appearing to injure his left ankle.

Boston — the Wildcats’ leading scorer for the season — got off to a slow start to his freshman year, relative to his reputation as a top-five national recruit, but he had scored 18 points in each of Kentucky’s last two games.

Boston immediately hobbled to the locker room after spending a few minutes down on the court after suffering the injury. He suffered the injury with 18:18 left in the first half but returned to the UK bench area a few minutes later and re-entered the game at the 13:55 mark, with Kentucky trailing 13-7.

Boston was averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game heading into Tuesday night.

UK is already missing Terrence Clarke — the team’s other top-10 national recruit from the 2020 class — with an ankle injury. Clarke has not yet played in the Southeastern Conference schedule, missing seven straight games going into the contest at Alabama on Tuesday night.

Profile Image of Ben Roberts
Ben Roberts
Ben Roberts covers UK basketball, football, horse racing and other sports for the Lexington Herald-Leader and has specialized in UK basketball recruiting for the past several years. He also maintains the Next Cats recruiting blog, which features the latest news on the Wildcats’ recruiting efforts. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service