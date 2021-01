UK Men's Basketball John Calipari blames UK loss at Alabama on ‘toughness’ January 26, 2021 10:10 PM

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after the Wildcats' 70-59 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. UK dropped to 5-10 on the season and 4-4 in the SEC.