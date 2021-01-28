Kentucky’s next opponent all too familiar with COVID-19 complications

Arguably no team has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic as severely as Kentucky’s next opponent. Texas had only eight scholarship players available for its game against Oklahoma on Tuesday. And Coach Shaka Smart was at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

And with three players fouling out, fifth-ranked Texas turned to senior walk-on Blake Nevins to make an inbounds pass nearly the length of the court with 2.3 seconds remaining in a one-possession game.

“Blake was a big-time quarterback in high school,” acting Texas coach K.T. Turner said in the postgame teleconference. “In practice, when we throw baseball passes, he’s the best one to throw ‘em.”

As a freshman, Nevins was a walk-on player for the Texas football team. He switched to basketball as a sophomore.

Alas, Oklahoma intercepted Nevins’ pass to preserve an 80-79 victory.

That capped a period liberally spiced with COVID news. The Longhorns had not played in 10 days. Early last week, the team was down to three healthy scholarship players. By Sunday, that number was up to six. And the Big 12 Conference rules dictate that the game is played if at least six players are available.

So, Texas played without starters Courtney Ramey (13.9 ppg) and Jericho Sims (7.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg) and reserve Brock Cunningham.

“The Texas team that played was a shell of itself with no head coach and three key guys out . . . ,” said ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla, who regularly works Big 12 games. “It would be like Kentucky playing anybody in the SEC without three of their best five players.”

COVID has special relevance for the Longhorns’ leading scorer, junior guard Andrew Jones (14.3 ppg). In January of 2018, he was diagnosed with leukemia. He successfully completed his treatment in September of 2019. The Big 12 named him its Male Sportsperson of the Year for 2019-20.

“It’s kind of weird being in close contact with guys, being told you’re in contact with guys who have a virus that can easily be spread,” he said during a teleconference Thursday. “It’s uncertain. It’s kind of an unknown feeling.”

Jones scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds against Oklahoma.

“It’s been, like, I’m not going to say the new normal, but it’s been the world that we live in and the circumstances we face every day,” teammate Matt Coleman III said after the game against Oklahoma. “You’ve got to face adversity eye-to-eye, and you’ve got to find a way to battle up.”

Sophomore Kai Jones, who posted his first double-double (15 points and 10 rebounds), said Texas did not want to use COVID as an excuse for losing.

“We didn’t want it to be a crutch because we know we’re still capable of playing at a level to where we can beat that kind of team,” he said during Thursday’s teleconference. “They’re a worthy opponent, and when we get to see them again, it’ll be good.”

Next up for Texas is the game at Kentucky on Saturday night.

Which players — and how many players — will be available to play for Texas remained unknown. The answer is expected after this week’s third COVID testing on Friday.

When asked about player availability, Kai Jones said, “I don’t know 100 percent. I know the eight we had last game are all going to be back again. But I think we may have more. We may not.”

Kai Jones downplayed the significance of Kentucky’s 5-10 record.

“I think they’re going to be the most athletic team we’ve played so far,” he said.

Texas’ previous opponents include Kansas, which is ranked No. 15 this week. On Jan. 2, the Longhorns beat Kansas 84-59. That was the most lopsided home loss in Bill Self’s 18 seasons as KU coach.

Texas takes an 11-3 record into the game at Kentucky.

“We’ve got to be the hungrier team,” Andrew Jones said. “We just lost to Oklahoma. So, we don’t want to go on a two-game losing streak.”

For Kentucky, No. 5 represents the next best chance to make a new impression on the basketball nation.

“We don’t really care what they have going on,” Andrew Jones said. “Because it’s about us at this point. We need to make another statement after a loss. . . .

“Regardless of the team and the situation or whoever we got next, that next team is just going to pay. And we’re going to go out there and play our brand of basketball and win.”

Next game

No. 5 Texas at Kentucky

What: SEC/Big 12 Challenge

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 5-10 (4-4 SEC),Texas (11-3, 5-2 Big 12)

Series: Kentucky leads 2-0.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 63-51 on Dec. 5, 2014, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Rupp Arena.

