Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 75-70 defeat at No. 18 Missouri
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of Missouri at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo., on Wednesday night. Kentucky was defeated by the 18th-ranked Tigers, 75-70.
Next up for Kentucky (5-11 overall, 4-5 Southeastern Conference ) is a home game against No. 11 Tennessee (12-4, 5-4) on Saturday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:
Points: Davion Mintz, 18
Rebounds: Isaiah Jackson, Lance Ware, 10
Assists: Devin Askew, 4
Steals: Isaiah Jackson, 3
Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 4
Turnovers: Keion Brooks, 4
View a complete statistics report from the game.
View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.
Next game
No. 11 Tennessee at Kentucky
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 5-11 (4-5 SEC), Tennessee (12-4, 5-4)
Series: Kentucky leads 156-74.
Last meeting: Tennessee won 81-73 on March 3, 2020, in Rupp Arena.
