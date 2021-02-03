As Askew’s struggles continue, Cal sees limited point guard options for Kentucky

With Devin Askew continuing to struggle, John Calipari was asked why the freshman played almost 32 minutes at Missouri on Wednesday. The Kentucky coach’s response sounded like a version of John Wall, Tyler Ulis nor any of the other standout UK point guards of recent seasons are not walking through the door.

“Well, first of all, we don’t have a whole lot of point guards right now,” Calipari said. “I can play Devin and Davion (Mintz) at the point.”

Askew was hurt in a practice earlier in the week, which Calipari said made him think that the freshman might not play at Missouri. That led to consideration of playing Brandon Boston some at point guard, Calipari said.

Askew made two of eight shots at Missouri. He got credit for four assists while committing two turnovers. His plus-minus rating was a negative 12.

In the last four games, Askew has made two of 21 shots (none of his seven three-point shots have gone in).

“He did some good stuff,” Calipari said. “(His) decision-making is not always great. But he plays hard.”

Roster update

Neither Jacob Toppin nor Terrence Clarke made the trip. They stayed in Lexington and worked out under assistant coach Joel Justus’ supervision.

Calipari said he wanted to watch Clarke practice Thursday and Friday before deciding on a return to action. A leg injury has sidelined Clarke for nine straight games.

“If he can’t practice without limping … then he won’t play Saturday,” Calipari said. Kentucky plays No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday.

Allen’s PT

Fan favorite Dontaie Allen played seven minutes and five seconds in the first half. He missed his two shots, both taken with the assertive catch-and-shoot action Calipari had said he wanted to see more of from UK players.

Of not playing Allen in the second half, Calipari said, “We shot 60 percent in the second half (59.3 percent, to be precise). I just ran with the guys who were playing well. …

“Next game, (Allen) may play 25 to 30 minutes. This game, it was my choice. I rode with the team that was playing well in the second half.”

Givens doubtful

During a Zoom appearance before the Owensboro Rotary Club Wednesday afternoon, former UK star Jack Givens did not sound optimistic about a dramatic turnaround for this season’s team.

“We’re running out of time quickly,” he told the Rotarians, “so I don’t know for sure if we’re going to get it all figured out this year or not. I’m hoping most of the guys on this team will come back and be part of Kentucky basketball in the future.”

Givens mentioned how the coronavirus disrupted preseason preparation and lamented the relative lack of players with experience playing for Kentucky.

Givens reminded the Rotarians that he competed as a freshman against senior Kevin Grevey in practice. Other seniors in that 1974-75 season included Jimmy Dan Conner, Mike Flynn and Bob Guyette.

“There’s a big difference between being a freshman and playing against those kinds of guys,” he said, “than it is being a freshman and playing against walk-ons.”

Givens spoke of Kentucky’s need to win its remaining nine games. As he spoke, Kentucky’s remaining schedule included four games against teams currently ranked: two against No. 11 Tennessee, one against No. 22 Florida and Wednesday night’s game at No. 18 Missouri.

“I don’t see this team taking the kind of jump that other Coach Calipari teams have made in the past …,” he said. “This team would have to win every game from here on in order to get (an NCAA Tournament bid). I don’t see that happening. I like to think there’s a sliver of a chance. …

“I hope it happens. I don’t know that it will.”

Few fans

Missouri had been averaging an announced attendance of 1,582 for SEC home games this season. The announced attendance Wednesday was 3,033.

When asked Tuesday after relatively few fans attending the game against Kentucky, guard Dru Smith all but shrugged. ”At this point, it’s almost become normal just because that’s just what we’ve kind of gotten used to. …,” he said. “It’s weird every time. We understand we have to bring our own energy and try to keep our own spirits up.”

Etc.

Kentucky’s record against teams ranked or receiving votes in The Associated Press Top 25 poll in the week of the games fell to 2-7. … Bob Wischusen and Dick Vitale will call Saturday night’s game against No. 11 Tennessee for ESPN.