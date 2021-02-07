‘Look, we’re not that far off.’ Calipari hasn’t given up on 5-12 Cats.

After Saturday’s 82-71 loss to Tennessee depressed Kentucky’s won-loss record to 5-12, John Calipari balked at the notion of writing off this season and turning his attention to a revival in 2021-22.

The UK coach made a credible case.

“Look, we’re not that far off,” he said. “We just played three ranked teams, and we had a chance to beat them all.”

The losses in the last 12 days to No. 9 Alabama, No. 18 Missouri and No. 11 Tennessee were all one-possession games inside the final seven minutes. Kentucky trailed 56-54 at Alabama with 2:30 left, trailed 68-65 at Missouri with three-plus minutes left and trailed 66-64 to Tennessee with six-plus minutes to go.

“I’m not thinking about next year,” Calipari said. “I owe it to these kids and this program to do everything I can to get this thing flipped around. And that’s all I’m doing. I’m trying to be positive.”

A Hall of Fame coach with a long record of success, Calipari acknowledged being in unfamiliar territory.

“It’s been 35 years since I had to deal with something like this,” he said, apparently referring to the 10-18 record in his first season as UMass coach in 1988-89. Coincidentally, that’s the last season Kentucky had a losing record (and only time since 1926-27).

Not for the first time, Calipari cited immaturity as a problem with the current Cats. “If you’re not playing well, it’s hard for you to help us,” he said.

Calipari suggested next season is too far into the future to be a concern.

“I’m worried about the next game,” he said. “I’m not worried about the postseason (or) the conference tournament.”

Looking ahead

Kentucky’s next game is Tuesday against Arkansas. Ken Pomeroy gives UK a 46-percent chance of winning.

Calipari spoke of Arkansas warily. “Five out, four out, beat you on the bounce,” he said of the Razorbacks’ approach on offense.

The Razorbacks are in a bit of disarray with at least four players nursing injuries and a schedule disrupted by COVID-19. Positive tests in the Texas A&M program led to Saturday’s scheduled game at Arkansas being postponed.

In previewing the game at Kentucky, Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman was asked if he was concerned about a week without game action adversely affecting his team.

“One thousand percent,” he said Saturday afternoon. “We’re healthy in the pandemic sense. So, when you are, you want to play. … I am concerned because we’re a little bit out of rhythm. And not playing the game (Saturday), it’s hard to get a team overly excited to practice (that many consecutive days).

“We’re not a football team. We’re not accustomed to having this much time between games.”

In December, Arkansas twice played eight days after its most recent games. The Razorbacks won both times, beating Oral Roberts 87-76 and beating an Auburn team still without Sharife Cooper 97-85.

Ranking coaches

Rick Barnes came into the game ranked 19th among coaches in victories against Division I teams. He upped his total to 722.

In 18th place is Ray Meyer, who coached at DePaul from 1942 to 1984. He had 724 victories.

Among active coaches, Barnes had the seventh most victories against Division I teams with 722.

In sixth place is Calipari with 738.

The top five on the list going into this weekend were Mike Krzyzewski of Duke (1,164), Jim Boeheim of Syracuse (974), Roy Williams of North Carolina (896), Bob Huggins of West Virginia (822) and Cliff Ellis off Coastal Carolina (792).

Two former Kentucky coaches were in the top 15: Rick Pitino at No. 11 with 652 victories and Tubby Smith at No. 13 with 628 victories.

Cal and Barnes

Among this season’s SEC coaches, Calipari and Barnes rank first and second in NCAA Tournament victories with 46 and 24, respectively.

Reverse that order in terms of active SEC coaches guiding the most teams into the NCAA Tournament. Barnes has done it 24 times, Calipari 18.

Historical note

Before the game, a series of messages recognizing February as Black History Month appeared on the Rupp Arena video board.

One was from Olivier Sarr, who called notice to a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: “The time is always right to do what is right.”

Telling number?

Tennessee under Barnes improved to 59-6 when opponents’ shooting accuracy is no better than 39 percent.

The Vols came into the game ranked No. 1 nationally in defensive efficiency, according to Ken Pomeroy. The NCAA ranked Tennessee sixth in points allowed (58.9 per game) and 21st in field-goal defense (39.3 percent).

UK made 38.4 percent of its shots (25 of 65).