Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 82-71 loss to No. 11 Tennessee
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena on Saturday night. Kentucky was defeated by the 11th-ranked Volunteers, 82-71.
Next up for Kentucky (5-12 overall, 4-6 Southeastern Conference ) is a home game against Arkansas (14-5, 6-4) on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Keion Brooks, 23
Rebounds: Keion Brooks, 11
Assists: Devin Askew, 4
Steals: Devin Askew, 2
Blocks: Davion Mintz, Olivier Sarr, Jacob Toppin, Keion Brooks, 1
Turnovers: Olivier Sarr, 4
View a complete statistics report from the game.
View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.
Next game
Arkansas at Kentucky
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 5-12 (4-6 SEC), Arkansas (14-5, 6-4)
Series: Kentucky leads 33-11.
Last meeting: Kentucky won 73-66 on Jan. 18, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark.
