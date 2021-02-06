Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 82-71 loss to No. 11 Tennessee

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena on Saturday night. Kentucky was defeated by the 11th-ranked Volunteers, 82-71.

Next up for Kentucky (5-12 overall, 4-6 Southeastern Conference ) is a home game against Arkansas (14-5, 6-4) on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Keion Brooks, 23

Rebounds: Keion Brooks, 11

Assists: Devin Askew, 4

Steals: Devin Askew, 2

Blocks: Davion Mintz, Olivier Sarr, Jacob Toppin, Keion Brooks, 1

Turnovers: Olivier Sarr, 4

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View the SEC standings.

View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.

Next game

Arkansas at Kentucky

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 5-12 (4-6 SEC), Arkansas (14-5, 6-4)

Series: Kentucky leads 33-11.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 73-66 on Jan. 18, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark.