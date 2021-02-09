Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 81-80 loss to Arkansas

Kentucky’s Davion Mintz drove against Arkansas’ Jalen Tate in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. Mintz, one of five Wildcats in double figures, finished with 11 points. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of Arkansas in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. Kentucky was defeated by the Razorbacks, 81-80.

Next up for Kentucky (5-13 overall, 4-7 Southeastern Conference) is a home game against Auburn on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Brandon Boston, 17

Rebounds: Olivier Sarr, 10

Assists: Devin Askew, 6

Steals: Davion Mintz, 1

Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 2

Turnovers: Olivier Sarr, 3

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View the SEC standings.

View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.

Next game

Auburn at Kentucky

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 5-13 (4-7 SEC), Auburn (10-10, 4-7 entering Tuesday night)

Series: Kentucky leads 95-22.

Last meeting: Auburn won 66-59 on Jan. 16, 2021, at Auburn, Ala.