UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 81-80 loss to Arkansas

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Kentucky’s Davion Mintz drove against Arkansas’ Jalen Tate in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. Mintz, one of five Wildcats in double figures, finished with 11 points.
Kentucky’s Davion Mintz drove against Arkansas’ Jalen Tate in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. Mintz, one of five Wildcats in double figures, finished with 11 points. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of Arkansas in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. Kentucky was defeated by the Razorbacks, 81-80.

Next up for Kentucky (5-13 overall, 4-7 Southeastern Conference) is a home game against Auburn on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Brandon Boston, 17

Rebounds: Olivier Sarr, 10

Assists: Devin Askew, 6

Steals: Davion Mintz, 1

Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 2

Turnovers: Olivier Sarr, 3

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View the SEC standings.

View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.

Next game

Auburn at Kentucky

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 5-13 (4-7 SEC), Auburn (10-10, 4-7 entering Tuesday night)

Series: Kentucky leads 95-22.

Last meeting: Auburn won 66-59 on Jan. 16, 2021, at Auburn, Ala.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service