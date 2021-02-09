UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 81-80 loss to Arkansas
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of Arkansas in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. Kentucky was defeated by the Razorbacks, 81-80.
Next up for Kentucky (5-13 overall, 4-7 Southeastern Conference) is a home game against Auburn on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Brandon Boston, 17
Rebounds: Olivier Sarr, 10
Assists: Devin Askew, 6
Steals: Davion Mintz, 1
Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 2
Turnovers: Olivier Sarr, 3
Next game
Auburn at Kentucky
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS-27
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 5-13 (4-7 SEC), Auburn (10-10, 4-7 entering Tuesday night)
Series: Kentucky leads 95-22.
Last meeting: Auburn won 66-59 on Jan. 16, 2021, at Auburn, Ala.
