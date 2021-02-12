‘We just need something good to happen.’ Kentucky still believes in a turnaround.

Kentucky went into the Arkansas game ranked outside the top 300 in three-pointers per game and shooting accuracy from beyond the arc. Then UK made 14 threes, the most for the program since March of 2012.

And . . . still lost.

Just one more instance of misfortune to add to an Everest-sized mountain of examples of what John Calipari might call buzzard’s luck.

It was not unprecedented to make so many threes and lose. Since the rule went into effect in the 1986-87 season, Kentucky has made 14 or more threes 29 times and lost seven of those games. That includes the program record 21 threes made against North Carolina on Dec. 27, 1989, that did not prevent a 121-110 loss in Freedom Hall.

During a teleconference Friday previewing Saturday’s game against Auburn, Calipari pointed out that Kentucky had two more baskets than Arkansas, out-rebounded the Razorbacks by nine and had a positive assist-to-turnover ratio for only the sixth time this season.

“And still lost,” Calipari said. “I never heard of such a thing.”

Incidentally, Auburn, which is synonymous with three-point shooting, made 15 against Arkansas earlier this season and lost 97-85.

Maybe Kentucky could borrow a cup of luck from Arkansas?

Calipari suggested that the basketball gods balance what he called “the luck meter” this season.

“Maybe it’s because we had a lot of luck over the last five or seven years,” the UK coach said. “I don’t know. But every bounce that could go our way went the other. Every call that could go our way went the other.”

Misfortune has come in the form of the coronavirus pandemic, which limited summer and fall workouts for a team made up almost exclusively of freshmen and newcomers.

Then there was isolation and limited camaraderie.

“No family, no contact, no girlfriends,” Calipari said. “No campus.”

No sellout crowds in Rupp Arena cheering the players on.

“They’ve not had the adulation of our raving fans,” Calipari said. “They’ve only had the other side.”

Calipari acknowledged second-guessing how he handled the final play against Arkansas. Trailing 81-80, he mapped out a strategy to have Brandon Boston, who led UK with 17 points and four three-pointers, take the clutch shot.

“I told BJ, you get this thing and go shoot a layup,” Calipari said. “You’ve got a lot of time.

“But I didn’t tell Jacob (Toppin) to throw it to BJ.”

Toppin inbounded the ball to Olivier Sarr, who dribbled to near mid-court and then had a pass to Devin Askew intercepted.

“I wish we had it again,” Calipari said. “I’d be a little more thorough (with instruction) in the timeout. . . .

“BJ was open, and I told BJ, if you get that thing, you’ve got three good dribbles. You’ve got plenty of time.”

That play had won five or six games for his teams over the years, Calipari said before adding, “that’s why I keep running it.”

But, of course, it did not work this season.

Injuries have hindered Kentucky’s development. Keion Brooks missed the first nine games. Terrence Clarke has not played in the last 11 games, and Calipari again said Clarke would not not play for another four weeks.

Askew spun the latest loss, which dropped Kentucky’s record to 5-13, as a positive.

“I just take it as we’re learning,” he said. “I know, it’s been a long year. . . I’m looking at it in a positive way. We’re one step closer. . . . and we’re getting better, so I’m happy.”

Calipari said he took heart in seeing players continuing to put in extra work. Askew echoed that thought by pointing out that Kentucky has not wilted.

“We’re losing a lot of games right now,” he said. “But there’s never a game we don’t go out there and fight. I think most teams would just give up by now. . . . We’re still into it.”

In a teleconference earlier in the day, Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl spoke of Kentucky as a team on the brink of better days.

Of the NCAA Tournament, Pearl said, “I still think the Kentucky team can get there. . . . There isn’t anybody in this league that they can’t beat.”

To borrow from a Paul McCartney song, with a little luck Kentucky can make this whole damn thing work out.

“Hopefully, we throw one off a light that hits off the floor and bounces in the basket and we won,” Calipari said. “How about an unbelievable block (by an opponent) and they’ll call a foul, and we make two free throws and win the game.

“I don’t care what it is. We just need something good to happen.”

Saturday

Auburn at Kentucky

When: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Auburn 11-10 (5-7 SEC); UK 5-13 (4-7 SEC)

Series: UK leads 95-22

Last meeting: Auburn won 66-59 on Jan. 16 in Auburn, Ala.