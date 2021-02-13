Gut-check victory leads Calipari to think of historic UK turnaround

Even with Kentucky having lost seven of nine games decided by seven points or less, Devin Askew looked forward to playing another one Saturday against Auburn.

“I find joy in close games,” he said Friday. “We’re going to come out on top, and that feeling is great. And we’re going to get that feeling again.”

Let the party begin.

Although in position to rout Auburn on Saturday, the game evolved (descended?) into yet another gut check for the Cats. This time Kentucky won 82-80.

“We needed that a lot, honestly,” Brandon Boston said.

The victory inspired UK Coach John Calipari to dream aloud about a grand comeback for his team. After the darkness of the worst start to a Kentucky season since 1926-27, the victory over Auburn could open up a bright vista of unforgettable accomplishment.

“Right now, I want this team to finish and be something people talk about for the next 20 years,” Calipari said. “I’m trying to get them to believe what I believe.”

Kentucky seemingly broke the game open with a 30-11 avalanche to start the second half. That erased a 36-30 deficit and suggested a relatively relaxing coast to victory.

The key word would be “relatively.” After leading by as many as 14 in the second half, UK committed three turnovers in a four-possession stretch. That helped Auburn get within 72-66, prompting a Kentucky timeout with 5:30 left.

Auburn kept coming. The Tigers finally tied it at 77-77 with 47.1 seconds left.

Davion Mintz saved the day by making what Calipari calls a “dagger” shot. His three-pointer with 32.3 seconds left gave Kentucky the lead.

Kentucky added to the suspense by missing two of four free throws inside the final 25 seconds. And Keion Brooks fouled a three-point shooter with 1.1 seconds left and UK ahead 82-77.

Freshman JT Thor made all three free throws, but Kentucky successfully inbounded the ball to end the game.

“They’re finally playing together,” Calipari said. “They have to have rewards. We’ve been making strides for three weeks. But you have to have the reward.”

Kentucky — which improved its records to 6-13 overall, 5-7 in the Southeastern Conference and 3-7 in games decided by seven points or less — snapped a four-game losing streak.

Auburn, which bills itself as the youngest team in the country, looked the part for much of the second half. The Tigers fell to 11-11 overall and 5-8 in the SEC.

Kentucky never led in a first half that suggested another possession-by-possession test of wills was forthcoming.

Coming off hot shooting against Arkansas, Kentucky missed its first eight shots and finished the half having made 11 of 32 shots.

It did not help that Boston picked up his second foul with 8:40 left. That ended his quiet three-point first half.

Defense helped Kentucky trail only 36-30 at halftime. Auburn committed nine turnovers in the first 11-plus minutes.

Kentucky trailed by as much as nine points three times in the first half.

A technical foul on Calipari helped Auburn build its third nine-point lead at 33-24 with 2:47 before halftime.

Kentucky made six of its first nine shots of the second half. That included four for five from three-point range.

A three by Olivier Sarr gave Kentucky its first lead (42-41) with 16:12 left.

A three by Boston made the lead 47-41 and prompted an Auburn timeout with 15:50 left.

The momentum shift turned into a tidal wave. A technical foul on Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl helped Kentucky take a double-digit lead. Devin Askew made two free throws with 13:12 left to put UK ahead 55-45.

Auburn picked up its seventh foul with 12:26 left. Jackson made both ends of the one-and-one to give UK a 57-47 lead.

Auburn turned it over when the inbounder stepped over the line throwing the ball in.

Kentucky’s lead grew to 63-49 on a Boston three-pointer with 10:34 left. UK’s habit of playing in games with tense final minutes seemed broken.

But UK had more turnovers (four) than baskets (three) over the next five-plus minutes. Game on.

When asked why UK did not succumb in this game or because Ken Pomeroy rated the team No. 354 in luck, Jackson said, “Because we’re a good team. A lot of people tried to doubt us and say we’re not that good. But we know deep down inside we’ve put in a lot of work and it’s paid off. We’re never going to stop fighting.

“Like, that’s our team. We fight. So, keep doing it.”

Next game

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV: SEC Network