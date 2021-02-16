‘Cal was screaming at him.’ UK’s Davion Mintz learned a lot in 30 seconds Saturday.

Inside the final minute of Kentucky’s victory over Auburn last Saturday, Davion Mintz went from the target of John Calipari’s ire to game hero.

With UK clinging to a 77-75 lead, Mintz passed up an open shot. That led to a turnover. After Auburn tied it 77-77, Mintz made a three-pointer from the right wing with 32.3 seconds left.

“He was open before and he didn’t shoot it,” assistant coach James “Bruiser” Flint said of the first possession. “Cal was screaming at him on the bench. When we run the play again, you shoot the ball!

“That’s been one of our problems at the end of games . . . We’ve been tentative.”

When asked why he did not shoot, Mintz said Tuesday, “Looking back on the play, I was definitely open. But sometimes in games I need to have my feet set, stay ready to go ahead and knock it down.

“I almost put us in a position to lose that game.”

That UK would look for Mintz to shoot the next shot did not surprise.

“I knew the ball was coming back to me again,” Mintz said. “Because I knew the play was for me. I knew I had to step into it and knock it down and do what I do.”

Mintz also made a game-winning three-pointer — this time from the left corner — in the first game against Vanderbilt.

Yes, Mintz said, he used to mimic game-winning shots growing up. He would count the final seconds down in his mind. He said he would imagine fans watching him shoot.

“The terrible thing is I’m making shots with no fans . . . ,” he said of this season. “I’m imagining it’s a lot crazier in my head as a kid.”

The winning shot against Auburn got a response from family and friends.

“It was love,” Mintz said, “because everybody forgot about the mistake.”

Weather alert

Flint downplayed any difficulty with a road trip extended to a full week because of weather concerns. To beat the snow and ice, the UK team went to Nashville on Sunday. The Cats plan to travel directly from Nashville to Knoxville after Wednesday night’s game against Vanderbilt. UK plays at Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

“Staying on the road for a week is not that hard as long as you’ve got a chance to get your practice time,” Flint said.

While Calipari spoke of the players being stuck in hotel rooms, Flint dismissed boredom as a factor.

“They plug up stuff on their TV,” he said of the players. “They can entertain themselves, believe me, for hours on end without being outside.”

Game controllers

Sophomore point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. leads Vanderbilt in scoring (20.3 ppg) and assists (5.4 apg). Flint said Pippen was “very similar” to Auburn freshman Sharife Cooper.

“But more of a scorer,” Flint said. “I think Cooper is more of a passer.”

Pippen had 18 points and eight assists in the first game against UK.

“You have the same type of challenge,” Flint said of defending Pippen or Cooper. “They get in the lane. I just think Pippen’s a little better scorer.

“They can control the game by their scoring and their passing.”

Another sophomore, Dylan Disu, averages 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds. He had a double-double against UK: 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Go Big Bluejays

Of course, Mintz joined the UK team this season as a grad transfer from Creighton. The Bluejays are No. 14 in The Associated Press top 25 poll this week (up from No. 19) and have a 16-5 record.

“I’m extremely happy for them,” Mintz said. “I mean, those are my brothers still. It’s still amazing seeing them do well. They’re still super happy for me.”

Mintz said transferring to Kentucky was “the best decision I ever made,” and can make his dream of playing professionally come true. Meanwhile, he keeps in regular contact with some Creighton players.

“I wouldn’t want it any other way for them,” he said.

But there’s a limit on the well wishes.

“I definitely do wish we were higher than them, yeah,” Mintz said. “But it’s still good to see them happy.

“And, you know, it is what it is.”

Foul calls?

In the first game, Vanderbilt had more field goals (27-23) and three-pointers (10-5). Kentucky won by making 26 of 32 free throws while Vandy made 10 of 14.

“Maybe we were just fouling too much,” Stackhouse said on his radio show before adding, “I don’t think so.”

Rebounding is key

Vanderbilt out-rebounded Kentucky 42-29 in the first game.

“If they out-rebound us, they’ll have every chance to beat us like they did last time,” Calipari said on his radio show. “We’ve got to out-rebound them.”

Etc.

Mike Morgan and Debbie Antonelli will call the game for the SEC Network.