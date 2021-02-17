Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 82-78 win at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt forward Dylan Disu (1) argued a call after battling with Kentucky forward Olivier Sarr, right, in the first half in Nashville on Wednesday night. Disu led the Commodores with 29 points and 16 rebounds. Sarr scored 10 points for Kentucky. AP

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Vanderbilt University at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday night. Kentucky defeated the Commodores, 82-78.

Next up for Kentucky (7-13 overall, 6-7 Southeastern Conference) is a trip to Knoxville to face 19th-ranked Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: Davion Mintz, 18

Rebounds: Isaiah Jackson, Keion Brooks, 9

Assists: Keion Brooks, 5

Steals: Brandon Boston, Devin Askew, 3

Blocks: Olivier Sarr, Keion Brooks, 4

Turnovers: Devin Askew, Keion Brooks, 4

Key stat: Kentucky makes 24 of 25 free throw attempts.

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View the SEC standings.

View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.

Next game

Kentucky at No. 19 Tennessee

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 7-13 (6-7 SEC), Tennessee (14-5, 7-5 entering Wednesday night)

Series: Kentucky leads 156-75.

Last meeting: Tennessee won 82-71 on Feb. 6, 2021, in Rupp Arena.