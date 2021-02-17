UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 82-78 win at Vanderbilt
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Vanderbilt University at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday night. Kentucky defeated the Commodores, 82-78.
Next up for Kentucky (7-13 overall, 6-7 Southeastern Conference) is a trip to Knoxville to face 19th-ranked Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:
Points: Davion Mintz, 18
Rebounds: Isaiah Jackson, Keion Brooks, 9
Assists: Keion Brooks, 5
Steals: Brandon Boston, Devin Askew, 3
Blocks: Olivier Sarr, Keion Brooks, 4
Turnovers: Devin Askew, Keion Brooks, 4
Key stat: Kentucky makes 24 of 25 free throw attempts.
View a complete statistics report from the game.
View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.
Next game
Kentucky at No. 19 Tennessee
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS-27
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 7-13 (6-7 SEC), Tennessee (14-5, 7-5 entering Wednesday night)
Series: Kentucky leads 156-75.
Last meeting: Tennessee won 82-71 on Feb. 6, 2021, in Rupp Arena.
