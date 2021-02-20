Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 70-55 win at No. 19 Tennessee

Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) and Tennessee guard/forward Yves Pons (35) go for the ball during a basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. News Sentinel

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday. Kentucky defeated the 19th-ranked Volunteers, 70-55.

Next up for Kentucky (8-13 overall, 7-7 Southeastern Conference) is a home game against Texas A&M on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Isaiah Jackson, 16

Rebounds: Keion Brooks, 14

Assists: Devin Askew, 4

Steals: Brandon Boston, 3

Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 2

Turnovers: Brandon Boston, 3

Key stat: Kentucky’s Davion Mintz made his first five three-point attempts.

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View the SEC standings.

View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.

Next game

Texas A&M at Kentucky

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

TV: ESPN or ESPN2

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 8-13 (7-7 SEC), Texas A&M 8-7 (2-6)

Series: Kentucky leads 11-4.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 69-60 on Feb. 25, 2020, in College Station, Texas.