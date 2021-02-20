UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 70-55 win at No. 19 Tennessee
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday. Kentucky defeated the 19th-ranked Volunteers, 70-55.
Next up for Kentucky (8-13 overall, 7-7 Southeastern Conference) is a home game against Texas A&M on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Isaiah Jackson, 16
Rebounds: Keion Brooks, 14
Assists: Devin Askew, 4
Steals: Brandon Boston, 3
Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 2
Turnovers: Brandon Boston, 3
Key stat: Kentucky’s Davion Mintz made his first five three-point attempts.
View a complete statistics report from the game.
View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.
Next game
Texas A&M at Kentucky
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
TV: ESPN or ESPN2
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 8-13 (7-7 SEC), Texas A&M 8-7 (2-6)
Series: Kentucky leads 11-4.
Last meeting: Kentucky won 69-60 on Feb. 25, 2020, in College Station, Texas.
