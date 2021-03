UK Men's Basketball What happened with UK’s free throws at Ole Miss? March 03, 2021 12:48 AM

A 74-percent free-throw shooting team on the season, Kentucky basketball made just 15 of 25 free throws for 60 percent in UK's 70-62 loss at Ole Miss on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. UK's Keion Brooks was asked about the free throws in the postgame Zoom.