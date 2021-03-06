Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 92-64 victory over South Carolina

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of South Carolina in Rupp Arena on Saturday. Kentucky defeated the Gamecocks, 92-64.

Next up for Kentucky (9-15 overall, 8-9 Southeastern Conference) is the Southeastern Conference Tournament next week in Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Brandon Boston, 21

Rebounds: Isaiah Jackson, 10

Assists: Davion Mintz, 7

Steals: Isaiah Jackson, Dontaie Allen, 2

Blocks: Jacob Toppin, Isaiah Jackson, Olivier Sarr, Dontaie Allen, Devin Askew, 1

Turnovers: Olivier Sarr, 4

Key stat: Davion Mintz and Brandon Boston each made six three-point baskets.

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View the SEC standings.

View the SEC Tournament schedule.

View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.

Next game

Kentucky vs. TBA

What: SEC Tournament second-round game

When: Thursday, time TBA

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1