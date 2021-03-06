UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 92-64 victory over South Carolina
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of South Carolina in Rupp Arena on Saturday. Kentucky defeated the Gamecocks, 92-64.
Next up for Kentucky (9-15 overall, 8-9 Southeastern Conference) is the Southeastern Conference Tournament next week in Nashville, Tenn.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Brandon Boston, 21
Rebounds: Isaiah Jackson, 10
Assists: Davion Mintz, 7
Steals: Isaiah Jackson, Dontaie Allen, 2
Blocks: Jacob Toppin, Isaiah Jackson, Olivier Sarr, Dontaie Allen, Devin Askew, 1
Turnovers: Olivier Sarr, 4
Key stat: Davion Mintz and Brandon Boston each made six three-point baskets.
Next game
Kentucky vs. TBA
What: SEC Tournament second-round game
When: Thursday, time TBA
Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
