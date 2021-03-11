Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 74-73 SEC Tournament loss to Mississippi State

Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson (23) scored over Mississippi State defenders during the first half Thursday. AP

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Mississippi State University at the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday. Mississippi State defeated Kentucky, 74-73.

Kentucky finishes the 2020-21 season with a 9-16 record.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:

Points: Dontaie Allen, 23

Rebounds: Olivier Sarr, Keion Brooks, 5

Assists: Terrence Clarke, 3

Steals: Dontaie Allen, 2

Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 2

Turnovers: Keion Brooks, 2

Key stat: Kentucky led 71-66 with four minutes left to play but could not hold on.

