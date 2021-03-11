UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 74-73 SEC Tournament loss to Mississippi State

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson (23) scored over Mississippi State defenders during the first half Thursday.
Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson (23) scored over Mississippi State defenders during the first half Thursday. Mark Humphrey AP

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Mississippi State University at the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday. Mississippi State defeated Kentucky, 74-73.

Kentucky finishes the 2020-21 season with a 9-16 record.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:

Points: Dontaie Allen, 23

Rebounds: Olivier Sarr, Keion Brooks, 5

Assists: Terrence Clarke, 3

Steals: Dontaie Allen, 2

Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 2

Turnovers: Keion Brooks, 2

Key stat: Kentucky led 71-66 with four minutes left to play but could not hold on.

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View the SEC standings.

View the SEC Tournament schedule.

View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service