Terrence Clarke returns from lengthy injury in Kentucky’s SEC Tournament opener

Terrence Clarke returned to the basketball court Thursday afternoon in Kentucky’s postseason opener, the freshman guard’s first appearance since late December.

Clarke — a top-10 national recruit in the 2020 class — had been sidelined since Dec. 26 with an injury and was, until recently, expected to miss the remainder of UK’s season. As a player likely to enter his name in this year’s NBA Draft, the injury basically meant that Clarke’s college career was presumed to be finished after just seven games.

Instead, Clarke entered Thursday’s Southeastern Conference Tournament opener against Mississippi State with 13:11 remaining in the first half and the Cats trailing the Bulldogs, 11-6. Clarke immediately set up Dontaie Allen for a three-pointer to get an assist on his first offensive possession of the game.

UK Coach John Calipari teased Clarke’s return in his pre-tournament press conference Wednesday, and there had been rumblings around the program all week that the five-star freshman might actually make a return at some point in the SEC Tournament.

Calipari said Wednesday that the UK training staff came to him last week with a positive update on Clarke’s condition, and the coach said he wanted to see Clarke go through two days of individual work without limping before he would even consider playing him.

Clarke accomplished that, and Calipari started inserting him into the team’s scrimmages.

“So, he’s had a couple of good days,” he said. “The great thing is for us and for him: one, (he’s) first one on the floor, first one on the bus. He wants to do this for the team, he understands their game. He may not play again. Maybe he does. Maybe he doesn’t. He wants to do it for the team.”

There was ample confusion over Clarke’s injury earlier this year. He originally hurt his ankle against Notre Dame on Dec. 12 and tried to play through the injury. His final appearance came against Louisville on Dec. 26, when Clarke was clearly hobbled and played little in the second half of a 62-59 loss. To that point in the season, he was UK’s second-leading scorer and actually led the team in minutes played heading into the Louisville game.

Clarke was originally expected to miss only a few games, at the most, but his timeline for a return kept getting pushed back, and even Calipari seemed to be getting frustrated with his recovery time.

After Calipari decided not to have Clarke travel with the team to Missouri in early February — his ninth missed game, at that point — he mentioned the freshman’s injury on his postgame radio show.

“After five weeks, you’re still limping? And there’s nothing wrong — there’s no MRI, there’s nothing there,” Calipari said. “But players know their pain, and what their pain threshold is. So if he’s limping around, I’m not going to play him. If he’s able to play? Shoot, maybe we got another player for this weekend.”

Additional scans — performed shortly after those comments — found that Clarke was indeed still injured. Calipari said he would be out at least another four weeks.

“I want to say this, and I need everybody to listen and our fans to listen: I’m not going to be specific about what’s wrong, but he has an injury that he cannot play,” he said.

Calipari said Wednesday that expectations shouldn’t be set to high for Clarke, who was sidelined nearly three months.

“He hasn’t played since Christmas. You’re not going to make everything up,” he said. “But if it gives us one more body, one more opportunity with a player … it’s all about team for him. He just said whatever this team needs from me, ‘I’m here. If I don’t play, I’m fine. If you want to put me in, fine. I’m ready to go.’ Now, I won’t change the rotation or what we’re doing, but there may be a point where I say let’s give him a shot. Let’s see how he’s doing.”