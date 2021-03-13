Cam’Ron Fletcher is leaving the Kentucky basketball program after one season

Kentucky freshman Cam’Ron Fletcher has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

UK confirmed Saturday afternoon that Fletcher — a 6-foot-6 freshman from St. Louis — notified the team of his decision earlier in the day and will have the ability to transfer to any school without restrictions.

Fletcher played in just two games — for a total of only seven minutes — after an incident on the UK bench toward the end of the Wildcats’ loss to North Carolina on Dec. 19. He was sent home by UK Coach John Calipari after the incident, though he returned to the team later in the month.

His Kentucky career will end after playing in eight games — with one start — and averaging 1.9 points, 1.9 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per game this season.

“Although this season did not go the way any of us wanted to, being a part of the Kentucky men’s basketball program has been a great experience,” Fletcher said in a statement released by the school. “I would like to thank all of my coaches and teammates and especially the Big Blue Nation for making my time here so special.

“I grew so much this season, not only on the court but as a man and I’ll be forever thankful for this opportunity. However, with careful thought and consideration, my family and I have decided it is in my best interest to explore other options and enter my name into the transfer portal.”

Fletcher was the lowest-ranked member of UK’s 2020 recruiting class, which was ranked No. 1 nationally, though he was still the No. 70 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He averaged 20.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game as a senior and was a two-time state champion.

“Cam came so far as a teammate and as a player this season,” Calipari said in a statement. “He improved in all areas and I wish he would have had more opportunities to show everything he worked on. He matured as a person this season and I know he will have great success in whatever path he chooses. I support his decision and I will do anything to help him with his career.”