UK freshman enters a different-looking NBA Draft. But he’s left himself a way out.

Isaiah Jackson, whose shot-blocking created a silver lining in Kentucky’s lost season of 2020-21, will submit his name into this year’s NBA Draft, UK announced Wednesday.

Jackson will leave open the option of playing for Kentucky next season as a sophomore, UK said. He does not plan to hire an agent.

A Kentucky player submitting his name in an NBA Draft is hardly new. In John Calipari’s first 11 seasons as coach, UK had 41 players drafted (31 in the first round and 21 as lottery picks).

The difference this season is Jackson — and several UK teammates, it is widely assumed — will enter a pre-draft process relatively undefined. As of now, the NBA has not set dates for the draft nor the pre-draft Combine nor a deadline for players to withdraw their names. And the NCAA has not set a deadline for players to withdraw from this year’s draft in order to preserve college eligibility.

“Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine growing up,” Jackson said in a news release. “It has always been something that, with the right opportunity, I would pursue. I would like to thank God for giving me the strength and ability to play the game I truly love. I want to thank my family and my friends for being there for me through thick and thin.

“And I would also like to thank Coach Cal, the staff, and the Big Blue Nation for the privilege to play at Kentucky and for the opportunity to pursue this dream. No matter what I ultimately decide, this place will always hold a special place in my heart.

Jackson became the first player from the 2020-21 Kentucky team to announce he would enter this year’s NBA Draft.

On his radio show Monday night, Calipari said he expected more than one of the UK players to enter this year’s draft.

“Isaiah made unbelievable strides to put himself in a position to test the waters,” Calipari said in the news release. “He grew throughout the year and became more confident on both ends of the floor. He has a tremendous ability as a defensive player and really grew and developed his offensive game as the season wore on. . . .

“He and his family know they have my full support with whatever they decide. If he does come back, I will be really excited about coaching him, but I know it is in his best interest to pursue this opportunity and process.”

During the season, Jackson said that he was motivated by people who doubted he could make an immediate impact at Kentucky. He proved the doubters wrong. He made the All-Southeastern Conference Freshman Team and Defensive Team.

As of Wednesday, Jackson ranked 15th nationally with an average of 2.60 blocks per game. Kentucky ranked third nationally in shot-blocking.

Jackson’s starburst moment came when he blocked eight shots against then-Nov. 7 Kansas. It was the most blocks in a game by a UK player since Willie Cauley-Stein blocked nine shots against Boise State on Dec. 10, 2013. It was also the most ever by a UK player against a team ranked in The Associated Press top 10.

Jackson averaged 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 25 games with 18 starts.

As the season progressed, Jackson had a greater and more consistent impact on games. In the last seven games, he averaged 13.3 points and 6.9 boards per game. In that span, he also had his two double-doubles of the season: 18 points and 11 rebounds against Auburn, then 13 points and 10 rebounds in the makeup game against South Carolina.

Foul trouble became a recurring issue. Calipari advised being more prudent in attempts to block shots.

Jackson becomes the 29th player in Calipari’s time as coach to enter his name in an NBA Draft after a freshman season. Of those players, 26 were first-round picks.