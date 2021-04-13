‘Longhorns!’ Devin Askew makes his choice in transfer from Kentucky.

Former Kentucky point guard Devin Askew intends to transfer to Texas, 247Sports reported Tuesday.

“After exploring the different universities, I’m excited to attend the University of Texas,” Askew told the website. “Thank you to Coach (Chris) Beard and the coaching staff! I can’t wait to get started!”

Beard had recruited Askew when he was the head coach at Texas Tech.

Victor Martin, who is the director of the AAU team that Askew played for, confirmed the transfer to Texas.

“He seemed happy,” Martin said. “He said, ‘Yeah, Coach. It’s true. Longhorns!’”

One other freshman for UK last season — Cam’Ron Fletcher — has put his name in the transfer portal.

UK announced on April 5 that Askew intended to transfer. As a freshman, he averaged 6.5 points and 2.9 assists. In the final weeks of an up-and-down season, he was supplanted by transfer Davion Mintz at point guard.

“I am thankful for the opportunity I had to play basketball at the University of Kentucky,” Askew said in the April 5 announcement. “I am also thankful for the coaching staff as they provided an experience that contributed to my development in this game I love. My teammates will be my friends forever and I appreciate how they pushed me day in and day out to get better.

“With that being said, it will be part of my growth in this game to explore a new opportunity and enter the transfer portal.”

UK Coach John Calipari repeatedly saluted Askew for the effort he gave.

“This is the part of the business I hate,” Calipari said in the April 5 release of Askew’s impending transfer. “I wish I could coach every kid for four years, but I have to respect Devin’s decision, and I do. I will always be here to help him. My hope — and I told him this — is that he takes the fight he learned here with him wherever he goes. He was a great teammate and improved in so many ways as the season wore on. I will be rooting for Devin as he takes this next step.”

Askew was hardly alone in looking to transfer. As of Tuesday afternoon, the website verbalcommits.com listed 1,350 players starting the process to change college teams. The website listed Askew as moving to Texas.

“I choose Texas because Coach Beard and his coaching staff are completely invested into their players and play development,” Askew told 247Sports. “They have also watched film on my game and see that my playing style and abilities will thrive in their program.”

Askew was a highly regarded high school prospect. He was considered possibly the best point guard in the high school class of 2021. He reclassified to the class of 2020 and came to Kentucky.

“I will bring passion, skill, a team-first attitude and a dedication to work hard,” Askew said of what he can add to Texas basketball.

Askew became the second commitment for Texas since Beard became coach earlier this spring. The other is four-star Jaylon Tyson.