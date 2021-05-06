After summer lost to pandemic, John Calipari’s basketball camps open for registration

Among the many ways COVID-19 wrecked the summer of 2020 for children around Kentucky was the inability to gather for traditional summer sports camps.

This summer, they’re starting to come back. Most notably, John Calipari’s series of University of Kentucky basketball camps have returned to the calendar.

UK’s Father-Son, Father-Daughter and Three-Day Camp Cal gatherings are scheduled for June. Kentucky’s satellite camps around the state are also set for next month. The camps feature instruction from Calipari and his newly reconstructed coaching staff.

Registration for all of UK’s camps is open. A limited number of spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. UK recommends online registration as the fastest and most efficient method.

As evidence that the effects of the pandemic have not eased entirely, UK will not offer on-campus housing for campers this summer and recommends local hotels to those who need an overnight option.

Visit UK’s camp website to review additional COVID-19 safety protocols and cancellation/refund policies.

UK’s three Father-Son Camps are set for June 11-12, June 18-19 and June 25-26 for boys age 7-17 and their fathers. Cost is $160 per camper.

UK’s two Father-Daughter Camps are scheduled for June 12-13 and June 19-20 for girls age 7-17 and their fathers. Cost is $160 per camper.

The Three-Day Camp Cal is offered June 14-16 and June 28-30 for boys age 7-17. Cost is $350 per camper.

All of those camps will be conducted on the UK campus.

The satellite camps are for boys and girls age 7-17 at $99 per camper. The dates: June 1 (Thomas Nelson High School), June 2 (Ryle High School), June 3 (Boyd County Middle School), June 4 (Elizabethtown High School), June 7 (West Carter High School), June 9 (North Laurel High School), June 10 (South Oldham High School), June 17 (Scott High School), June 24 (Henry County High School).

Call the UK men’s basketball camp line at (859) 257-9457 or (859) 257-1916 with camp-related questions, or check in using email at ukmbbcamps@uky.edu.