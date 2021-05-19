New Kentucky Wildcats point guard dismisses size — or lack thereof — as a factor

During what amounted to an introductory teleconference Wednesday, listening to Sahvir Wheeler could have brought a Bruce Springsteen song to mind: “From Small Things (Big Things One Day Come).”

Wheeler, a transfer point guard from Georgia, clarified his height. Georgia listed his height as 5-foot-10.

“We play basketball with shoes on,” he said. “When my shoes are off, I’m 5-9. . . . We walk around in everyday life with shoes on.”

With the average height of Kentucky’s lead guards in John Calipari’s time as coach being 6-3, Wheeler was asked how he could compensate for being relatively under-sized.

“I feel like I’m the fastest or one of the fastest (point guards) Coach Cal is going to have,” he said. Wheeler likened his speed to De’Aaron Fox, who is 6-3.

“It’s pretty ironic because Fox is from Houston,” said Wheeler, who also calls Houston home.

“I think the advantage I’m going to have is similar to (Tyler) Ulis as far as guarding the ball. Being a defensive pest. Being disruptive on that end. And offensively, using my speed to get into the paint and be a distributor. Scoring when I need to, and being a playmaker. Making the right play. Making everybody else’s life easier, so we can win some games.”

Later in the call, Wheeler returned to the theme of being a disruptive force on defense.

“From the second we score, I’m finding the (opponent’s point guard), and making his life a little bit tougher than he could expect.”

Earlier this week, Wheeler’s high school coach, Ron Crandall, vouched for the player’s diligence and determination.

“If he were a non-basketball player, let’s just say he’s a kid that goes to class every day, he’d get a 4.0 (grade-point average),” Crandall said. “He’s brilliant. He’s so smart. He’s off-the-charts smart.

“But he’s so obsessed with basketball. He wants to be in the gym and work out two or three hours every single day.”

Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference in assists (and ranked fifth nationally) last season, welcomed comparisons to Ulis. Ulis (5-9) and former LSU player Tremont Waters (5-10) were role models, Crandall said.

“That’s cool with me,” Wheeler said of being likened to the former Kentucky standout. “Tyler Ulis was SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. So if I’m getting that comparison, I think I’m doing some things right.”

After speaking of the need to continue to seek improvement, Wheeler added, “But I’m also cool being the next, the one-and-only Sahvir Wheeler as well.”

Wheeler acknowledged the NCAA allowing players to transfer once without having to sit out a season impacted his decision to leave Georgia for Kentucky.

“I wouldn’t have made the move if I felt I would have to sit out this year,” he said.

However, the SEC currently requires a season on the sideline for players who transfer from one league school to another. Wheeler spoke confidently of the SEC waiving that requirement for a transfer within the league. The Pac-12 waived its rule Tuesday.

Wheeler is not the only player in limbo awaiting a change in the SEC rule. Other players in a similar situation are Xavier Pinson (Missouri to LSU), Desi Sills (Arkansas to Auburn), Tye Fagan (Georgia to Ole Miss), Ethan Henderson (Arkansas to Texas A&M) and Kentuckian Justin Powell (Auburn to Tennessee).

Wheeler also welcomed the change to play with another point guard, heralded freshman TyTy Washington.

“I wouldn’t be here without my self-confidence,” he said. “That’s just being honest.”

Wheeler spoke of a mutual benefit for each: Washington being able to learn from an older, more experienced teammate and the freshman sharing the load.

“I know it’s going to help me just having the pressure off trying to make a play every possession,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler cited being the focus of opposing defenses as a factor in his 22.5-percent three-point shooting (18 of 80) for Georgia last season.

Wheeler twice played against Kentucky for Georgia. As a freshman, he did not make any of his three shots and picked up four fouls in 17 minutes as UK won 89-79.

“To defend myself there a little bit, that game I was battling an ankle injury,” he said. “I was wearing a boot before and after the game. So, that kind of hindered my performance.”

This past season, Wheeler made four of 15 shots while getting credit for seven assists in Georgia’s 63-62 victory.

Those games gave Wheeler first-hand experience in what Calipari likes to call “Super Bowl” games for UK opponents.

Of opponents being hyped, Wheeler said, “I’m looking forward to that. Honestly, my whole life, I’ve been looking forward to challenges. . . .

“When the lights are the brightest, when the stakes are the highest, either you’re a confident big dog or you’re going to be sitting down somewhere. I like that.”