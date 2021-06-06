Kentucky players excited about fans returning to games, but should they be wary?

During this year’s NBA playoffs, a fan threw a bottle at Kyrie Irving. Another fan tried to dump popcorn on Russell Westbrook as the player exited the court. Another fan spit at Trae Young.

Kentucky player Jacob Toppin happened to be in Madison Square Garden when a New York Knicks fan spit in the direction of Young. Of course, Toppin’s older brother, Obi Toppin, plays for the Knicks.

When asked about Knicks fans viewing Young as a villain, Jacob Toppin sounded envious.

“Yeah, they were going after Trae Young,” he said with a smile. “Who wouldn’t like that? I would definitely love that. It’s great for basketball.”

Larry Olmsted, who has written a recently released book titled “Fans,” chuckled when asked about Toppin’s comment.

“I think that’s sort of a generous spirit,” he said. “Like Michael Jordan famously played better when fans got on him.”

Incidentally, Young joined Jordan as the only visiting players to score 30 or more points in three straight playoff games in Madison Square Garden.

As Toppin seemed to suggest, a visiting player would have to play really well to cause fans to take ill-advised (possibly criminal) action.

“I can definitely see that from the players’ perspective,” Olmsted said. “The ones who do get to bear the brunt of the insults are the ones who are playing well because you are quote-unquote hurting the home team.

“But I wouldn’t say players should hope to get spat on.”

Westbrook, who has been the target of fan abuse several times in his career, was not happy about the popcorn incident.

“To be completely honest, this s--- is getting out of hand, especially for me,” he said after the game. “The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f--- they want to do . . . , there are certain things that cross the line.”

Minus the expletives, Keion Brooks had a similar reaction to Westbrook’s.

“I think people, at times, lose sight of that we are human, too,” the UK team leader said when asked about these recent fan actions toward players. “You’ve paid your money to watch the game, to have a good time, but that doesn’t get you the right to treat us like we are some kind of animals in the zoo.”

It looks like as Russell Westbrook was leaving the court, someone dumped something, maybe popcorn on him, and he was hot



Security immediately tried to find the fan and he may have been ejected

pic.twitter.com/zkQi30lYxM — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 27, 2021

Brooks called for fans to respect players.

Olmsted is not convinced that fan behavior is worsening. He said only a tiny minority of fans would spit at or throw something at a player.

“There are about 200 million sports fans in the U.S.,” he said. “Among 200 million people, there’s going to be some (schmucks). There’s no way around that.”

Olmsted recalled writing a story for USA Today in which he said that the food at the restaurant chain In-N-Out Burger was overrated.

“People wrote me emails saying I should kill myself,” he said before adding, “Social media gives people anonymity to do that more. . . . I think being in a crowd sort of gives that same anonymity of being online, and having no repercussions because you’re in a crowd.”

In the NBA, there have been repercussions. The fan who tried to dump popcorn on Westbrook was ejected. The fan who threw a bottle at Irving has been charged with assault.

On the plus side, Olmsted was encouraged by what he saw at a recent Milwaukee Brewers-Detroit Tigers game. It was the first sporting event he’s attended since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“I was very happily surprised with the audience because I had been thinking about the issue (of) are fans angrier or more hostile?” he said. “I was hoping I wouldn’t see that and I didn’t.”

Olmsted said he saw families with children at the Brewers-Tigers game “enjoying themselves in a return to live sports.”

With COVID-19 seemingly getting under control, the expectation is there will be a return to “normal” fan attendance at games in the 2021-22 college basketball season.

Kentucky players who spoke to the media at UK basketball camps for children this past week sounded excited about playing again in front of large crowds in Rupp Arena.

Toppin got a taste of that when he attended two Knicks playoff games against the Young-led Atlanta Hawks.

“They packed it . . . and it was crazy,” Toppin said. “I’m definitely excited for that (in Rupp Arena). I was in MSG watching my brother play, and all the fans. It was crazy. Like, it just made me want to play in front of so many fans.”

When asked about fans throwing things at players, Dontaie Allen said, “I guess it just comes with it. I don’t really have an opinion on it. I guess that just comes with fans coming back in.”

However fans might react to UK players at road games, Allen echoed Toppin in looking forward to big crowds in Rupp Arena. Allen saw the Rupp Arena atmosphere in the 2019-20 season, when he was sidelined by injury. He played in front of relatively sparse crowds last season.

“Oh, I’m excited,” he said of the fans returning. “I’m so excited, man, because two years ago I couldn’t play. But I witnessed every single game. . . . I can’t wait to get back to that, and I’m going to be contributing for this team. I’m not hurt anymore, God willing. I’m so excited.”

Good cop

As a newly hired assistant coach for Missouri Western, former Kentucky player Perry Stevenson is seen as adding a different voice to the staff. His demeanor is expected to contrast with the stereotypical autocratic my-way-or-the-highway coach.

“He brings this sense of calm,” Missouri Western Coach Will Martin said of Stevenson. “I think what’s going to be great about Perry is that he’s going to bring that energy that is different than a lot. It’s not over-arching, demanding, demeaning, over the top, in your face.

“It’s more empathetic and sympathetic, grab a guy, bring him to the side, talk to them.”

Stevenson accepted this description of his coaching style.

“I’m not a big yeller,” he said. “I motivate (players) through other means. If there’s ever a good cop-bad cop scenario, I’ve got to be the good cop.”

When asked why he felt more suited for the role as good cop, Stevenson said, “It’s really hard to get any sort of — for lack of a better term — meanness. That’s just not part of me. Yes, I can get angry sometimes. It’s never a huge deal. I’m more of a move along kind of guy, it’s all right.”

‘Cool human beings’

Jacob Toppin was asked about the first impressions made by new Kentucky assistant coaches Orlando Antigua and Ron “Chin” Coleman.

“They’re cool,” he said. “Every time I speak to them, they’re cool human beings. . . . They’re fun people to be around.”

Third for Seventh

South Carolina guard Seventh Woods has put his name in the transfer portal. As a graduate transfer, he will be seeking a third college program.

Before transferring to South Carolina in 2019, Woods played 94 games for North Carolina. He averaged 1.8 points.

A native of Columbia, S.C., Woods averaged 5.4 points for South Carolina last season. According to his bio, his favorite NBA player is former UK standout DeMarcus Cousins.

Condolences

To the family and colleagues of Rick Bonnell, a longtime sports reporter for The Charlotte Observer. He died at age 63 on Tuesday.

His coverage of the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA led to many conversations and/or exchanges of text messages regarding Kentucky players in an NBA Draft or more wide-ranging basketball topics. Our last text exchange came about a week ago.

Bonnell was always enthusiastic, friendly and willing to share his informed opinions.

Upon learning of his death, one exchange came immediately to mind. Minutes before Kentucky was to play Vanderbilt in the 2012 SEC Tournament finals, Bonnell came to my press row seat and asked if a one-sided UK victory was inevitable.

Remembering how Vandy had played Kentucky competitively in both regular-season games, I shook my head. Bonnell seemed unconvinced.

Late in a game Vandy would win 71-64, Bonnell returned to my seat and bowed in playful deference.

Usually, I paid homage to Bonnell for his help. He will be missed.

