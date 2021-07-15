Defending PGA Barbasol champion feeling ‘added pressure’ and ‘a bit of nerves’

Jim Herman has won three PGA Tour events, including the 2019 Barbasol Championship. “Winning three times obviously has been way, way exceeding my overall expectations,” he said, laughing. AP

This week’s Barbasol Championship isn’t the first time Jim Herman has been the defending champion at a PGA tournament. Improving upon his performance the other time he was in this position is not setting a high standard for him to reach.

“Hopefully I’ll do a little better than the first time,” he said.

Herman won the 2016 Shell Houston Open with a score of 15 under par. The following year, he missed the cut of 2 over par.

On the day before the Barbasol Championship began, Herman acknowledged an additional tension that comes with being the defending champion.

“I would say just that added pressure of the media attention that’s drawn to you (and being in) the featured pairing,” he said. “I would definitely say being past champion had a little to do with it.

“I didn’t play poorly. As we all know, you can’t play just average and make weekends out here. I think there definitely was a bit of nerves. . . . Sometimes you don’t play as freely as you’d like.”

Herman, a native of Cincinnati and a former player at the University of Cincinnati, will also be the defending champion in next month’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

“Winning three times obviously has been way, way exceeding my overall expectations,” he said, laughing.

Herman said there was “a lot of positive energy in my camp” going into the Barbasol Championship. Many friends and family members were planning to travel to Central Kentucky for the tournament.

Weather may be a factor in how the Barbasol Championship plays out. There’s a chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday.

More rain in an already wet week would further soften the Champions at Keene Trace course. Herman suggested that could translate into low scores.

“I don’t know if it’ll be 26 under like two years ago . . . ,” he said in reference to his winning score in 2019 (the Barbasol Championship was not played last year because of the coronavirus pandemic). “You’re just going to have to go low. The course is in good shape. But wet greens are putting really well. But they’re soft. We’re going to be throwing darts all week.

“Fans like birdies. We’re going to be making them this week.”

A lot of rain will require adjustments. Herman spoke of weather delays as nothing new.

“The people who deal with it the best are the ones that stay calm,” he said. “I’m pretty good at that. It’s not going to be perfect out there. I’m sure we’re going to be playing lift-clean-and-place in the fairways. And the greens are going to be a little spiked up.

“But you’ve just got to deal with it and move on.”

Olympian

Rafael Campos will be playing for Puerto Rico in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. He said the Games will be a dream come true.

“I already have the outfits,” he said of the attire he plans to wear while playing in the Olympics. “They look extremely cool.”

Campos said that the clothes he wears while competing in the Olympics will represent “Puerto Rican pride.”

Of more immediate concern is the Barbasol Championship. Campos, 33, is seeking his first PGA Tour victory.

When asked how he’d feel if he won this week, Campos said, “It would mean the world to me at this point. It truly would.”

After noting how a victory would translate into a two-year exemption from having to qualify to play in a PGA event, Campos said, “God, I would love to win. Hopefully, it’ll come whenever it’s supposed to come. Hopefully, it’s this week.”

Low score needed

Herman won the 2019 Barbasol Championship with a score of 26 under par.

With this week’s rain softening the course, Jason Dufner expects a similar score will be necessary to win this year’s tournament.

“(There’s) going to be a lot of scoring opportunities,” he said. “I think you’ll have to be in the low to mid 20s again to win, which is challenging.” Dufner expected a lot of golfers in contention. “You’ll have to be on the gas pedal every day,” he said.

Dufner, who has won five PGA Tour events, is coming off an encouraging performance. He tied for 18th place at 13 under par at the John Deere Classic last week.

“I was really happy with my ball striking, and everything from tee to green,” he said. “(It) seemed like I didn’t hole as many putts as I would like. In order for me to stay competitive, I need to continue what I did with my ball striking last week, and figure out how to hole maybe one or two more putts, probably one putt every nine holes I play.”

PGA Barbasol Championship

When: Thursday through Sunday

Where: Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville (Champions Course)

TV: Thursday-Friday, 5-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Tickets: Visit BarbasolChampionship.com/Tickets (Thursday or Friday grounds pass, $30. Saturday or Sunday grounds pass, $40. Thursday through Sunday grounds pass, $100. Children under age 15 free when admitted with a ticketed adult.)