‘Looking forward to returning to Kentucky!’ Former UK coach to lead team into Rupp.

There will be at least two of what could be considered homecoming games on Kentucky’s basketball schedule for 2021-22.

In addition to former UK point guard Sean Woods leading his Southern team against Kentucky, the home schedule will also include a game against former coach Tubby Smith and his High Point team.

Kentucky will play High Point on Dec. 31, UK Coach John Calipari tweeted on Monday.

“We are going to host (High Point) and welcome back @Coach Tubby Smith in @Rupp_Arena for the first time since his days as our coach,” Calipari tweeted. “We are working on some ways to honor Tubby and his time here.

“And I can’t wait to fill in the #BBN in the near future.”

We are very excited for our Panthers to compete against @UKCoachCalipari and the Wildcats this year. Looking forward to returning to Kentucky! https://t.co/2LOP4mfyMC — Tubby Smith (@CoachTubbySmith) August 30, 2021

Smith was Kentucky coach from 1997-98 through the 2006-07 seasons. In that time, UK won five Southeastern Conference regular-season championships and five league tournament titles. The Cats also advanced to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament, including the ultimate advancement to the 1998 national championship.

With Smith as coach, Kentucky had a winning percentage of .760 (263-83). The winning percentages of other UK coaches in the post-Adolph Rupp era include Joe B. Hall’s .748 (297-100), Rick Pitino’s .814 (219-50) and Calipari’s .785 (339-93).

Smith’s record at High Point in three seasons is 34-53. Overall as a college head coach, his record is 631-355 (.640).

“We are very excited for our Panthers to compete against @UKCoachCalipari and the Wildcats this year,” Smith tweeted. “Looking forward to returning to Kentucky!”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Smith, a graduate of High Point, is one of only three coaches to lead five different schools to the NCAA Tournament. He did so with Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota and Texas Tech.

The other two are Rick Pitino and Lon Kruger.

During Smith’s time as coach, Kentucky played High Point three times. UK won all three games by an average margin of 31 points. Earlier this month, Kentucky announced it will play Southern on Dec. 7 in what was called the Unity Series. UK will play a school from the Southwestern Athletic Conference in each of the next five seasons.

Kentucky has also announced non-conference games against Duke, Michigan, Kansas, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

UK’s non-conference schedule

Games announced so far for the 2021-22 season, with more to come (home game in all capital letters):

Nov. 9: Duke-1

Dec. 4: At Michigan

Dec. 7: SOUTHERN-2

Dec. 11: Notre Dame-x

Dec. 18: Ohio State-3

Dec. 31: HIGH POINT

Jan. 29: At Kansas-4

1-Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York; 2-Unity Series in Rupp Arena; 3-CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas; 4-Big 12/SEC Challenge. x-Location to be announced.