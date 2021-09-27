Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness tickets available Friday. Here’s how to get them.

University of Kentucky fans hungry for an early look at this year’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will be able to get their hands on tickets Friday for the programs’ annual Big Blue Madness celebration.

For the second year in a row, there will be no campout for tickets outside Memorial Coliseum because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the Oct. 15 event in Rupp Arena will be distributed exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com and through the Ticketmaster app starting at 8 p.m. EDT on Friday. As usual, the tickets are free.

All fans will require a ticket to enter Big Blue Madness, regardless of age. Online orders will have a minimal service fee attached, and there will be a limit of four tickets per household. All duplicate orders will automatically be canceled. Due to high demand, UK says it cannot guarantee that all fans will receive tickets.

A limited number of tickets will be held for UK students, and information will be posted online at UKStudentTix.com about how to obtain those once the plan is finalized. With limited quantities available, students may wish to consider ordering through Friday’s public distribution.

While continuing to monitor the latest health and safety guidelines from local and national authorities, UK plans to operate venues at full capacity this season, including at Big Blue Madness.

Regardless of vaccination status, all guests, staff and vendors will be required to wear a mask while visiting Rupp Arena. Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination to enter Rupp Arena, but face coverings — covering the nose and mouth — are required for all fans as they watch the game from their assigned seat and enter, exit and move around Rupp Arena. Children 2 and younger will not be required to wear a mask. If spectators are unable to wear masks, they are encouraged not to attend games in person for the sake of their health and the health of others.

Big Blue Madness will feature introductions of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, practice drills, videos and more. This will be the 16th time Madness has been held in Rupp Arena. Last year’s event took place in Memorial Coliseum as a TV-only event for fans because of the pandemic.

The SEC Network will televise Big Blue Madness live for fans unable to attend in person. The event starts at 7 p.m.