Maci Morris stars in Kentucky basketball’s opener in Italy

The Kentucky women’s basketball team opened up its trip to Italy with a 73-41 victory over the Bosnia and Herzegovina National Team on Sunday at the Stella Azzurra Basketball Academy in Rome.
Senior guard Maci Morris led the Cats with 17 points, including five three-pointers.
UK led throughout the game with a 16-5 advantage after the first quarter and a 33-18 lead at halftime. The Cats were 9-for-14 from the field in the third quarter to extend the margin to 56-26 lead heading into the fourth.
“There were a lot of unknowns tonight going into the game ..., but we knew that we have been working hard and we have been emphasizing to work really hard with a great effort and we got that tonight,” UK Coach Matthew Mitchell said, according to a news release by the school. “We really didn’t know anything about our opponent but were able to jump out to a quick start and I thought our conditioning mattered. .... We certainly have some improvement to make but overall I thought it was a good first game on this tour.”
Kentucky finished with a 39-25 edge on the boards and made 10 steals while forcing their opponent into 19 turnovers.
Junior guard Jaida Roper added 10 points and sophomore KeKe McKinney and freshman Blair Green added eight apiece.
Nae Nae Cole, who will sit out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules, scored seven points while sophomore post player Dorie Harrison had six points and a team-best nine rebounds. Senior
Kentucky improved to 21-2 all-time in international play and has won 16 straight contests. The foreign tour is the first for the UK program since a trip to France and Switzerland in May of 2001.
