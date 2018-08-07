UK women’s team couldn’t find its shot in exhibition loss in Italy

The University of Kentucky’s women’s basketball team could not find its shooting touch Tuesday in the second game of a 10-day, three-game foreign tour, falling 64-46 to the TK Hannover professional team from Germany. The game was played just outside of Florence, Italy, in the Sandro Pertini Sports Hall.
Playing on a shorter court with a deeper three-point line, the Wildcats struggled offensively by hitting just 26 percent from the field overall and going 3-for-10 from long range. The Cats also committed 19 turnovers while only forcing nine.
“They were very physical tonight, and it took us a while to adjust and I don’t know if we every fully adjusted,” UK head coach Matthew Mitchell said, according to a news release by the school. “We are not very sophisticated offensively right now. We are trying to run some motion but have very few sets in right now, and they were just so physical.
“That doesn’t bother me as much as some of the things that we could control. We certainly didn’t box out tonight. I think second-chance points were the tale of the game. Defensively, we had some good moments, but the second-chance points really hurt us.”
Taylor Murray led Kentucky with 12 points and added a steal and two rebounds.
Maci Morris scored seven points but was just 2-for-14 from the field.
Sophomore KeKe McKinney had six points and eight rebounds, and Tatyana Wyatt added four points and nine boards.
UK did manage to outscore TK Hannover 13-11 in the fourth quarter.
“I thought that we started to hustle there a little bit more,” Mitchell said. “The game kind of got away from us there when we started to hang our heads and we just didn’t respond really well to their aggressive play. We have got a ton to learn from this one. That was a really good team ... I am glad that we got that kind of game. ”
The Cats started their foreign tour with a 73-41 victory over the Bosnia and Herzegovina National Team in Rome on Sunday. Kentucky is now 21-3 all-time in international play and 1-1 on this trip.
Next game
Kentucky vs. Marghera Select
12:30 p.m. Friday in Mestre, Italy
