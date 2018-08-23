UK’s 2018-19 women’s basketball schedule is out. Two games in Rupp, plus some tweaks.

The final pieces of Kentucky’s schedule puzzle were placed on Thursday when the school announced its Southeastern Conference games and made a couple of other tweaks.

The UK women’s basketball team will play its SEC opener at home against Vanderbilt on Jan. 3, capping a five-game home stand in Memorial Coliseum.

But the Cats face trips to hostile venues after that, playing at Mississippi State and then at Tennessee in the next two games.

Kentucky will play home-and-away games this season against Texas A&M and LSU as well as their annual two games with South Carolina.

Two Rupp Arena games were announced with the finalized schedule, first against Virginia on Nov. 15 and then against Florida on Feb. 3.

A non-conference game originally scheduled for Nov. 29 versus Morehead State was moved up a day to Nov. 28 in Memorial Coliseum.

UK will have its annual Senior Day festivities for Maci Morris, Taylor Murray and LaShae Halsel on Feb. 24 against Louisiana State instead of at the final home game of the season versus Texas A&M four days later, a team spokesman said. No reason was given.

The Cats will have road games in league play at Mississippi State, Tennessee, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

2018-19 UK women’s schedule

(Home games in capital letters. Times for most games to be announced later.)

Nov. 2 — LINCOLN MEMORIAL (1)

Nov. 7 — ALABAMA STATE

Nov. 11 — SOUTHERN

Nov. 15 — VIRGINIA (2)

Nov. 18 — HIGH POINT

Nov. 22 — South Florida (3)

Nov. 23 — UCLA (3)

Nov. 24 — North Carolina (3)

Nov. 28 — MOREHEAD STATE

Dec. 6 — RHODE ISLAND

Dec. 9 — At Louisville

Dec. 15 — MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Dec. 18 — WESTERN CAROLINA

Dec. 21 — MURRAY STATE

Dec. 29 — SACRED HEART

Jan. 3 — VANDERBILT

Jan. 6 — at Mississippi State

Jan. 10 — at Tennessee

Jan. 13 — OLE MISS

Jan. 17 — at LSU

Jan. 24 — MISSOURI

Jan. 27 — at Texas A&M

Jan. 31 — SOUTH CAROLINA

Feb. 3 — FLORIDA (2)

Feb. 7 — at Auburn

Feb. 11 — at Alabama

Feb. 17 — ARKANSAS

Feb. 21 — at South Carolina

Feb. 24 — LSU

Feb. 28 — TEXAS A&M

March 3 — at Georgia

1-Exhibition game; 2-Rupp Arena games; 3-Paradise Jam at St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands (all three games scheduled for 1 p.m. EST tip-offs);